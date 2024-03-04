NRL club-by-club preview and squads for the 13 teams yet to begin 2024 season

After four clubs made history by opening the season in Las Vegas, STEPHEN IBBETSON takes a look at the other 13 sides preparing for the 2024 NRL campaign.

Canberra Raiders

CANBERRA have a liking for Brits and, while it could be Elliott Whitehead’s final season at the club, it’s also the first for Morgan Smithies. Fresh from Grand Final glory with Wigan, the loose-forward will hope to first cement a place in the Raiders’ line-up, and then help them improve on last year, when they lost in week one of the play-offs. They will have to overcome two major losses, however, with Jarrod Croker bowing out into retirement at the end of 2023 after a 15-year, one-club career, and Jack Wighton now with the Rabbitohs.

Head coach: Ricky Stuart

Squad: Nick Cotric, Jamal Fogarty, Emre Guler, Corey Harawira-Naera, Peter Hola, Albert Hopoate, Corey Horsburgh, Zac Hosking, Sebastian Kris, Danny Levi, Ata Mariota, Trey Mooney, Josh Papalii, Hohepa Puru, Jordan Rapana, Simi Sasagi, Pasami Saulo, Xavier Savage, James Schiller, Morgan Smithies, Tom Starling, Chevy Stewart, Ethan Strange, Joseph Tapine, Matthew Timoko, Kaeo Weekes, Elliott Whitehead, Zac Woolford, Hudson Young

Canterbury Bulldogs

CAMERON CIRALDO’S first season as coach was a disappointment as Canterbury limped home in 15th place, winning only twice after May and holding the NRL’s worst defensive record by far. The result has been a major overhaul, with ten new players recruited including Stephen Crichton, bane of England at the last World Cup and a three-time NRL winner with Penrith. Still only 23, Crichton has even been appointed captain, although where the versatile back plays remains to be seen. Question marks remain over the spine positions, although ex-Leigh halfback Drew Hutchison may provide a solution after joining from the Roosters.

Head coach: Cameron Ciraldo

Squad: Josh Addo-Carr, Matt Burton, Stephen Crichton, Josh Curran, Raymond Faitala-Mariner, Samuel Hughes, Drew Hutchison, Kitione Kautoga, Viliame Kikau, Max King, Jacob Kiraz, Liam Knight, Reed Mahoney, Kurt Mann, Zac Montgomery, Karl Oloapu, Chris Patolo, Hayze Perham, Jacob Preston, Jaeman Salmon, Jordan Samrani, Toby Sexton, Jeral Skelton, Ryan Sutton, Blake Taaffe, Zane Tetevano, Jackson Topine, Connor Tracey, Jake Turpin, Blake Wilson, Bronson Xerri

Cronulla Sharks

RETURNING to the top four will be the aim for Cronulla after sliding down to sixth place last year, but they have kept with the same squad, signing only two new players. As a result, they will likely be relying on peak performances from star man Nicho Hynes and fullback Will Kennedy in particular to give a solid team a point of difference. Braydon Trindall, man-of-the-match recently for the Indigenous All Stars playing alongside Hynes, will also have a key part to play, replacing Matt Moylan at stand-off following his move to Leigh.

Head coach: Craig Fitzgibbon

Squad: Daniel Atkinson, Jayden Berrell, Blayke Brailey, Billy Burns, Jesse Colquhoun, Kade Dykes, Dale Finucane, Michael Gabrael, Braden Hamlin-Uele, Thomas Hazelton, Royce Hunt, Nicho Hynes, Kayal Iro, Sione Katoa, Oregon Kaufusi, William Kennedy, Cameron McInnes, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Briton Nikora, Niwhai Puru, Jesse Ramien, Toby Rudolf, Sam Stonestreet, Siosifa Talakai, Siteni Taukamo, Braydon Trindall, Jack Williams, Teig Wilton

Dolphins

THE DOLPHINS made a decent splash in their debut season, picking up some notable early wins before fading in the latter stages. Wayne Bennett will hand over the coaching reins to Kristian Woolf after this year and will be keen to oversee improvement on their eventual 13th-place finish before moving on. They appear to have recruited well, with England centre Herbie Farnworth joining after two fine seasons with the Broncos. Kangaroos forward Thomas Flegler has also made the short move from Brisbane, while highly-rated back Jake Averillo has arrived from the Bulldogs.

Head coach: Wayne Bennett

Squad: Euan Aitken, Jake Averillo, Jack Bostock, Jesse Bromwich, Kenneath Bromwich, Herbie Farnworth, Thomas Flegler, Tom Gilbert, Harrison Graham, Jamayne Isaako, Robert Jennings, Isaiya Katoa, Felise Kaufusi, Oryn Keeley, Josh Kerr, Edrick Lee, Connelly Lemuelu, Jeremy Marshall-King, Anthony Milford, Mark Nicholls, Kodi Nikorima, Tesi Niu, Sean O’Sullivan, Max Plath, Ray Stone, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Valynce Te Whare, Mason Teague, Jarrod Wallace

Gold Coast Titans

DES HASLER has taken charge of the Titans, a year on from his Manly departure, and there is plenty of work to do with a side that finished 14th last year after the mid-season sacking of Justin Holbrook. Veteran halfback Kieran Foran will lead an otherwise inexperienced spine, with star AJ Brimson slated for a move into the centres. The pack is also young, but with international stars like Tino Fa’asuamaleaui and David Fifita should hold its own. Some of the ingredients are there but it might be another year before Gold Coast are ready for a play-off push.

Head coach: Des Hasler

Squad: Jacob Alick, Tanah Boyd, AJ Brimson, Jayden Campbell, Erin Clark, Iszac Fa’asuamaleaui, Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, Beau Fermor, David Fifita, Jojo Fifita, Kieran Foran, Ryan Foran, Moeaki Fotuaika, Tony Francis, Klese Haas, Jaimin Jolliffe, Brian Kelly, Alofiana Khan-Pereira, Keano Kini, Isaac Liu, Ken Maumalo, Josiah Pahulu, Keenan Palasia, Chris Randall, Phillip Sami, Aaron Schoupp, Harley Smith-Shields, Joe Stimson, Sam Verrills, Thomas Weaver

Melbourne Storm

MELBOURNE are the last team other than Penrith to get their hands on the Provan-Summons Trophy, in 2020, but they haven’t made the Grand Final since. Their 38-4 defeat to the Panthers in last year’s preliminary final reflected the gap between the clubs, although they can set that straight in a round-one rematch. They have the squad to win the title, particularly if Ryan Papenhuyzen can successfully return from injury to reunite an all-star spine with Cameron Munster, Jahrome Hughes and Harry Grant, but question marks remain over the forward pack.

Head coach: Craig Bellamy

Squad: Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Shawn Blore, Joe Chan, Xavier Coates, Sualauvi Fa’alogo, Bronson Garlick, Harry Grant, Jack Howarth, Jahrome Hughes, Dean Ieremia, Tui Kamikamica, Eliesa Katoa, Josh King, Chris Lewis, Trent Loiero, Alec MacDonald, Nick Meaney, Tepai Moeroa, Cameron Munster, Ryan Papenhuyzen, Aaron Pene, Jonah Pezet, Marion Seve, Reimis Smith, Young Tonumaipea, Will Warbrick, Christian Welch, Tyran Wishart

Newcastle Knights

NEWCASTLE have lost one Englishman but gained another two. Dom Young was a key part of the side that came fifth in 2023, finishing as the NRL’s top try-scorer with 25 tries in as many games, but he has joined the Roosters. Kai Pearce-Paul has a good chance to lock down a position in the back row, while young Will Pryce may have to be more patient with competition including star player Kalyn Ponga. The Knights enjoyed a ten-game winning run until their semi-final loss in New Zealand and will hope to rediscover some of that momentum.

Head coach: Adam O’Brien

Squad: David Armstrong, Bradman Best, Jayden Brailey, Paul Bryan, Jed Cartwright, Jack Cogger, Mat Croker, Phoenix Crossland, Adam Elliott, Tyson Frizell, Dane Gagai, Tyson Gamble, Jackson Hastings, Jack Hetherington, Thomas Jenkins, Brodie Jones, Dylan Lucas, Krystian Mapapalangi, Myles Martin, Greg Marzhew, Kai Pearce-Paul, Kalyn Ponga, Will Pryce, Daniel Saifiti, Jacob Saifiti, Fletcher Sharpe, Leo Thompson, Enari Tuala, Toni Tupouniua

New Zealand Warriors

THE WARRIORS are on the rise and will fancy their chances of building on an impressive 2023. They not only earned a first appearance in the play-offs in five seasons, but reached the preliminary finals. Heavy defeats to both Penrith and Brisbane emphasised the gap that still needs to be closed, but there is optimism in New Zealand that the high-profile return, to the club and the 13-a-side code, of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck could be the catalyst to take another step forward. Twice Grand Finalists but yet to take the final step, could this be their year?

Head coach: Andrew Webster

Squad: Bunty Afoa, Tom Ale, Mitch Barnett, Rocco Berry, Kurt Capewell, Wayde Egan, Addin Fonua-Blake, Jackson Ford, Tohu Harris, Chanel Harris-Tavita, Shaun Johnson, Edward Kosi, Jacob Laban, Ali Leiataua, Freddy Lussick, Zyon Maiu’u, Te Maire Martin, Luke Metcalf, Marcelo Montoya, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Marata Niukore, Adam Pompey, Demitric Sifakula, Jazz Tevaga, Taine Tuaupiki, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Dylan Walker, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak

North Queensland Cowboys

THE COWBOYS have a strong squad on paper, particularly across the backline, but key questions remain, not least in the halves, where Chad Townsend has underwhelmed alongside the highly-rated Tom Dearden, and with star forward Jason Taumalolo, who was far from his best last season. They have only brought in three new players, two from Super League in Jake Clifford (Hull FC) and Thomas Mikaele (Warrington), plus young Warriors centre Viliami Vailea. It remains to be seen if that is enough to recover from a hugely underwhelming eleventh-place finish in 2023.

Head coach: Todd Payten

Squad: Tom Chester, Jake Clifford, Reuben Cotter, Tom Dearden, Robert Derby, Scott Drinkwater, Tom Duffy, Kyle Feldt, Kulikefu Finefeuiaki, Jack Gosiewski, Jake Granville, Coen Hess, Valentine Holmes, Zac Laybutt, Heilum Luki, Sam McIntyre, Jordan McLean, Jeremiah Nanai, Griffin Neame, D’Jarzirhae Pua’avase, Reece Robson, Murray Taulagi, Jason Taumalolo, Jamayne Taunoa-Brown, Chad Townsend, Viliami Vailea, Semi Valemei

Parramatta Eels

PARRAMATTA were possibly the biggest disappointment of 2023, as the Grand Finalists of the previous year slumped all the way down to a tenth-placed finish. They have a top-class spine in Clint Gutherson, Dylan Brown and Mitchell Moses and if that trio are in harmony, and the players around them can rediscover the form of two years earlier, the Eels will fancy their chances of returning to the play-offs. But they have signed just two new players, in Manly duo Morgan Harper and Kelma Tuilagi, while they are now without retired England star Josh Hodgson.

Head coach: Brad Arthur

Squad: Daejarn Asi, Dylan Brown, Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Bryce Cartwright, Zac Cini, Matt Doorey, Haze Dunster, Wiremu Greig, Clint Gutherson, Brendan Hands, Morgan Harper, J’maine Hopgood, Shaun Lane, Joey Lussick, Makahesi Makatoa, Toni Mataele, Ryan Matterson, Jirah Momoisea, Mitchell Moses, Joe Ofahengaue, Ofahiki Ogden, Junior Paulo, Will Penisini, Ky Rodwell, Sean Russell, Bailey Simonsson, Maika Sivo, Blaize Talagi, Tevita Taumoepenu, Kelma Tuilagi

Penrith Panthers

FOR the second season running, Penrith begin the campaign bruised from a World Club Challenge defeat, this time in England against Wigan. It didn’t do them any long-term harm last year as they motored to a third successive title win, and there’s nothing to suggest they won’t be in contention for four-in-a-row – a feat not achieved by any side since the 1960s. Stephen Crichton and Spencer Leniu have moved on but the Panthers still have one of the best and deepest squads in the competition, not to mention the world’s best player in Nathan Cleary.

Head coach: Ivan Cleary

Squad: Paul Alamoti, Nathan Cleary, Jack Cole, Dylan Edwards, Matthew Eisenhuth, James Fisher-Harris, Luke Garner, Mavrik Geyer, Harrison Hassett, Liam Henry, Zac Hosking, Mitch Kenny, Daine Laurie, Moses Leota, Ativalu Lisati, Jarome Luai, Soni Luke, Liam Martin, Taylan May, Jesse McLean, Tyrone Peachey, Brad Schneider, Lindsay Smith, Scott Sorensen, Izack Tago, Brian To’o, Sunia Turuva, Isaah Yeo

St George Illawarra Dragons

SHANE FLANAGAN returns to the NRL frontline, five years after his suspension amid the Cronulla supplements scandal. His record as Sharks coach speaks for itself, leading them to their first NRL title in 2016, but he has a major job on his hands at the Dragons, who have not reached the play-offs in five seasons and finished second-from-bottom last year. Nine new players have arrived, including the coach’s son Kyle Flanagan, who may partner veteran Ben Hunt in the halves, but it may be a year of transition for the Dragons.

Head coach: Shane Flanagan

Squad: Corey Allan, Jack Bird, Ryan Couchman, Toby Couchman, Jack de Belin, Tom Eisenhuth, Mathew Feagai, Max Feagai, Viliami Fifita, Sione Finau, Kyle Flanagan, Ben Hunt, Blake Lawrie, Luciano Leilua, Jacob Liddle, Zac Lomax, Francis Molo, Michael Molo, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Cody Ramsey, Mikaele Ravalawa, Hame Sele, Tyrell Sloan, Jaydn Su’A, Moses Suli, Savelio Tamale, Christian Tuipulotu, Alec Tuitavake, Paul Turner

Wests Tigers

IT’S been all change at the Tigers, with the entire board dismissed in the off-season after an independent review into a club that hasn’t made the play-offs since 2011 and claimed the wooden spoon for the second year running last time out. There’s a major change on the coaching front too, with Benji Marshall – the NRL’s youngest coach at 39 – taking over from Tim Sheens a year earlier than planned. Club stalwarts Luke Brooks and David Nofoaluma are among nine playing departures, with Justin Olam and Aidan Sezer the most notable arrivals.

Head coach: Benji Marshall

Squad: Solomon Alaimalo, John Bateman, Jahream Bula, Tallyn Da Silva, Adam Doueihi, Latu Fainu, Samuela Fainu, Sione Fainu, Josh Feledy, Lachlan Galvin, Asu Kepaoa, David Klemmer, Apisai Koroisau, Justin Matamua, Jordan Miller, Brent Naden, Justin Olam, Isaiah Papali’i, Fonua Pole, Alex Seyfarth, Aidan Sezer, Jake Simpkin, Charlie Staines, Starford To’a, Brandon Tumeth, Junior Tupou, Alex Twal, Stefano Utoikamanu

