“I must have slept with a leprachaun’s wife somewhere” – Craig Lingard on Castleford Tigers’ bulging injury list

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach has revealed that one of his first-teamers is currently in hospital getting scans over a potential injury ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Leeds Rhinos.

The Tigers have had an injury list as long as any Super League side in 2024, with the likes of Paul McShane, Sylvester Namo, Jacob Miller and Rowan Milnes all spending time on the sidelines.

Now, even though Lingard has named a 17-man squad for tomorrow’s fixture, that is likely to change given the situation in the camp.

“The likelihood is the 17-man squad will change because there are question marks over a couple of people in the 17,” Lingard said.

“Everyone in the 21-man squad has been told to be prepared to play. It’s frustrating because you find a bit of consistency and then it changes.

“I must have slept with a leprachaun’s wife somewhere because we get consistency and then it knocks you back again.

“We are 24 hours away from game day and we still don’t know what our 17 will be. This is injuries.

“The sickness bug is done and dusted. No one is feeling ill-effects and that has hopefully cleared the camp.

“We have one person in hospital at the moment having scans so the 17 we have named is highly likely will change tomorrow.

“I won’t name him, it will look obvious on our team sheet who that person is if he isn’t named but we don’t want to put a target on his head.”

