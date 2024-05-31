Four potential Super League destinations for Parramatta Eels winger Maika Sivo

YESTERDAY, League Express exclusively revealed that Parramatta Eels winger Maika Sivo had been available for Super League clubs to sign.

After being a regular first-teamer in the NRL, the Fijian has found opportunities limited in 2024, and, though he is contracted to the club until the end of 2025, the Eels will not stand in his way if another side comes calling.

But, which three Super League clubs could Sivo join?

St Helens

St Helens have Waqa Blake and Konrad Hurrell off-contract at the end of the 2024 Super League season, whilst Tommy Makinson is also departing for Catalans Dragons. Saints, if they do not offer Blake and Hurrell new deals, need a new winger and blockbusting Sivo would provide power and pace in abundance out wide. The 30-year-old still has a number of years left at the top and though Parramatta are willing to get rid, it could well be Saints’ gain.

Leigh Leopards

Having lost the likes of Tom Briscoe and Zak Hardaker to Hull FC, the Leopards need outside backs. Josh Charnley and Gareth O’Brien have been signed up, but Leigh are expected to lose quota players Tom Amone and Kai O’Donnell whilst John Asiata has already been confirmed to be a Hull player in 2025 as well. Bringing in Maika Sivo would shore up the Leopards out wide and enhance their strike power. Losing Briscoe was key for another reason: his carries are always helpful coming out of defence. Sivo could plug that gap also.

Leeds Rhinos

Maika Sivo for David Fusitu’a? It could be a straight-for-straight swap with Fusitu’a having been plagued by injuries during his time at Headingley. The Rhinos are also expected to lose Luis Roberts so signing reinforcements in the outside backs is imperative for head coach Rohan Smith for 2025. The powerful Sivo would bring another dimension to a Leeds attack that is desperate for metre-eating backs.

Catalans Dragons

Catalans have been successful in the overseas market in recent years, but with two of their quota spots – Siosiua Taukeiaho and Matt Ikuvalu – likely to leave, it opens up the door to bring in Sivo. The robust winger would be more than an adequate replacement for the likes of Tom Davies and Tom Johnstone, who are both returning to England at the end of the season and would come with a point to prove after being dropped by the Eels.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast