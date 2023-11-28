“I would definitely say he is one to look out for” – Ex-Wigan Warriors forward Kai Pearce-Paul labels Super League man an “absolute freak of nature”

HAVING the admiration and respect of your teammates and coaches is one of the most important facets of being a rugby league player.

Someone that is reliable and dependable will go a long way a sportsman and for former Wigan Warriors forward Kai Pearce-Paul, who recently etched a deal with NRL side Newcastle Knights, there is one former teammate that stands out in that regard.

19-year-old Junior Nsemba made his Super League debut last season and recently signed a contract extension until the end of 2027, but Pearce-Paul reckons that the towering prop has the world at his feet.

“In terms of young talent, there is a boy I play with at Wigan called Junior Nsemba,” Pearce-Paul told the Daily Telegraph.

“He is another young back rower. He is an absolute freak of nature. He is skittling people, full grown men. He has been absolutely smashing it.

“I think he had a bit of NRL interest too. I would definitely say he is one to look out for.

“The potential is endless.”

For Nsemba, knuckling down at Wigan and learning to grow under head coach Matt Peet seems irresistible given the Warriors’ success in lifting the Super League Grand Final trophy in 2023.

Having made 15 appearances in the past two seasons, 2024 promises to be a major breakthrough year for Nsemba.

