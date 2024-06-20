Ian Blease comments on potential Paul Rowley link to Leeds Rhinos

NEW Leeds Rhinos sporting director Ian Blease has commented on a potential link with Paul Rowley.

Blease, who spent over two decades with the Salford Red Devils, has made the move to Headingley to take up the important administrative role.

And, speculation has naturally followed that Rowley, who rejected an approach from Hull FC earlier in the season, could follow Blease through the doors at the West Yorkshire club.

But, Blease has commented on the rumours, saying: “We move on with confidentiality in this process, it’s only just started and there is no timescale.

“Talented coaches interest me and Paul would be one of those. His name has been banded about but nothing has happened yet.

“We are concentrating on tomorrow and it’s one game at a time. I’ve got no pre-conceived ideas, applications are coming in as we speak.”

