Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet gives ominous warning to rest of Super League

MATT PEET has given a word of warning to the rest of Super League: Wigan Warriors can get even better.

The Warriors currently hold all four major trophies on offer in the UK: the League Leaders’ Shield, the Challenge Cup, the Super League Grand Final and the World Club Challenge.

But, even after lifting the Challenge Cup Final last weekend following an 18-8 triumph over Warrington Wolves, Peet believes his side can still improve.

“We talk about what we did well and what we can do better and the challenges that we face here,” Peet said.

“There are some things we did well last week that we want to replicate and there are some areas where we can improve.

“I don’t think we played particularly well at the weekend. We defended well but I thought with the ball we lacked composure at times and that’s not usually like us but that’s what big games can do.

“Our commitment in defence is there to be seen. Defensively we have been difficult to break down.”

Peet does believe that, with the young players at his disposal, his Wigan side are just at the beginning.

“We are a young team with a young coaching staff. It’s not a promise that we are going to go on and win anything else but there is no reason why we don’t have better performances ahead of us.

“It’s as simple as that. The age of the squad, contract length and the balance squad. There is room for improvement.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast