Ian Blease gives recruitment latest on Leeds Rhinos and more new Super League signings

LEEDS RHINOS’ director of rugby Ian Blease has given a latest on recruitment at Headingley.

Blease joined the Rhinos earlier in the year from the Salford Red Devils and engineered a deal to bring in former Parramatta Eels boss Brad Arthur for the remainder of 2024 and then into 2025.

Along the way, Blease has brought in Cooper Jenkins from Norths Devils, Keenan Palasia from Gold Coast Titans and Huddersfield Giants maverick Jake Connor.

Blease, however, has hinted that more work could be done following the exit of Mickael Goudemand.

“There will be some other things happening. We will manoeuvre and try and strengthen the squad. We need some strike on the edge and competition for places and that’s on me,” Blease said on The Lot Pod podcast.

“I will always be looking for players that are right for the environment and the club so I will work with the coach 100 per cent. I will always do that and speak to the coach on what we can do.

“I get questions fired at me all day and night. There is always something going on somehwere.

“With Mickael Goudemand leaving and other movements potentially happening, we will speak regularly on recruitment.

“We will do that until we are up to the cap space but we are not far off.

“We have got to do something else and that is something we are working on.”

