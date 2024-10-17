Salford Red Devils name new head coach to take Paul Rowley’s place

KURT HAGGERTY will become the new head coach of Salford Red Devils in 2026, signing a three-year contract.

The current Assistant Coach will transition into his new role on November 1st, 2025.

Earlier this week, it was announced current Head Coach, Paul Rowley will be stepping to a Director of Rugby role from 2026 – and his successor has now been identified.

Haggerty has formed one part of a formidable coaching trio since 2022, helping transform the Red Devils into a major force in the Betfred Super League.

Previously, Haggerty has worked closely with Rowley at Leigh as a player and Toronto Wolfpack as a coach.

He also took interim charge as Head Coach of Leigh during the 2021 Betfred Super League season.

It’s well known that their coaching methods are aligned, and Haggerty has always been seen as a natural replacement for the role.

On making the step-up to Head Coach in 2026, Haggerty has told us: “I am extremely proud to be the next Head Coach of Salford Red Devils in 2026.

“When I joined the club back in 2022, there was a clear strategy, vision and legacy being implemented for the future of the club.

“It’s great to see the club moving in the right direction and it’s a very exciting time to be a part of the organisation.

“I would like to thank Paul King and the board of directors for the opportunity to coach the Red Devils.

“I would also like to personally thank Paul Rowley for being a continued support network and mentor through this journey, as well as other coaches I have worked alongside to get to this point today.

“And finally, thank you to my family for their unwavering support.”

Chief Executive Officer of Salford Red Devils, Paul King has also said: “It is a time of real positivity for our Club and securing a succession plan for 2026 is another step in the right direction.

“Kurt has already showcased his excellent coaching acumen alongside Paul and Krisnan, but I’m excited to see his abilities flourish as Head Coach.

“He is one of the brightest young coaches in the game and I am looking forward to continuing our brilliant working relationship next season, and into his new role ahead of 2026.”

