Ian Watson addresses potential Super League move for Huddersfield Giants star

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS head coach Ian Watson has addresses a potential Super League for one of his stars.

Just two games into the 2023 Super League season for the Giants and Ashton Golding, there has already been speculation that the Jamaican international could move to Wakefield Trinity on a deal following the lengthy injury to Max Jowitt.

The fullback will be out for a number of months and with Jamie Shaul failing to make a move to Belle Vue, Trinity have had to do it tough in terms of re-organising the backline.

That being said, Golding will not be moving across West Yorkshire to Huddersfield’s Super League rivals.

“Ash is staying with us. He brings energy and life to our place so he’s not going anywhere. He can stay here and keep doing it for us,” Watson told Giants TV.

“The one thing you love about Ash is that everyday he turns up with a smile on his face and he’s ready to go all the time. He’s a bundle of energy and he fits our team at the moment.

“When he came on against Warrington I thought he was lively. It doesn’t matter when or where you put him on he’s always full of energy and ready to run so he’s not going anywhere.”