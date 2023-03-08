Wigan Warriors star makes return to full training following nine months out

WIGAN WARRIORS head coach Matt Peet has given an update on one of his injured men, who has faced nine months out.

Matt Peet’s side goes into Thursday night’s encounter against Catalans Dragons with almost a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

And in great news for the Warriors, Iain Thornley returned to the field for full training with the squad last Tuesday morning following his recovery from a knee injury sustained at Castleford in Round 14 of the 2022 Super League.

Thornley has been sidelined for nine months but is looking closer to being available again for the Warriors. Speaking on Thornley, Peet said: “Iain has worked incredibly hard behind the scenes with the physios so it’s nice to see him back amongst his team mates and he’s looking good.”

Ryan Hampshire also continues his recovery from an ACL injury, however Peet says that there are no further injury concerns heading into Round 3: “We’re fully fit from last week and there’s some decisions to make.”