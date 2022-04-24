Ian Watson eager to see progress of ‘exceptional’ Innes Senior after new Huddersfield Giants deal

Huddersfield Giants have agreed a contract extension with homegrown winger Innes Senior to the end of the 2024 season.

It rewards a bright start to the current campaign for the 21-year-old, whose twin brother Louis is also at the club.

Both came through the Academy and made first-ream debuts within days of each other over Easter 2018.

Four years on, Innes has played in all twelve Huddersfield matches this time around, scoring five tries, the latest in Saturday’s 32-10 Super League loss at Warrington.

They include the last-gasp leveller in the 20-20 draw against Leeds at Headingley earlier this month.

While Louis has remained at Huddersfield, except for a one-game loan stint at Oldham last year, Innes spent the 2021 campaign on loan at Wakefield after an impressive spell there the season before.

Six tries in 16 appearances in 2021 took his total Trinity figures to ten in 24. He also played a game on loan at Workington in 2019.

He now has 13 tries in 38 games for the Giants.

“I’m delighted to sign a new deal to keep me at my hometown club,” he said.

“I want to carry on developing and improving my game.”

Huddersfield coach Ian Watson added: “Innes has grown from strength to strength in his time as a Giants player and has grown his confidence.

“It’s great to see so many young players who have progressed through the Huddersfield system staying with the club and helping us continue to build.

“He has been exceptional this season and we’re looking forward to seeing how he progresses over the next two years.”

The Giants head to neighbours Wakefield on Thursday before facing Hull KR in the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup at Elland Road, Leeds on Saturday, May 7.

Meanwhile the club has loaned 19-year-old hooker or halfback Kieran Rush to League One Swinton.

