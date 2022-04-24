Hull FC youngster Davy Litten hailed as a future star

Hull FC have a hot prospect in their local product Davy Litten, reckons Whitehaven coach Jonty Gorley.

Along with fellow back Marcus Walker and hooker Jacob Hookem, both 19, the 18-year-old has been loaned to the injury-hit Championship club by the Black and Whites.

All three featured in the 22-14 home win over Workington, and Litten caught Gorley’s eye as he turned out at fullback in the absence of Kiwi Geronimo Doyle.

“The Hull lads all played their part, and I was really impressed with Davy,” said the LEL Arena team chief.

“In a typically tough derby played in difficult weather conditions, he was assured and calm and did a great job cleaning everything up for us.

“When I was talking to Brett (Hodgson, Hull coach) when we were sorting the loan deal out, he said he’s a bit of a gem, and I can see why.”

The former Cottingham Tigers junior became the first player from Hull’s new Centre of Excellence development squad to sign a full-time contract when he penned a three-year deal in January.

The cousin of ex-Hull hooker Jez Litten, he trained with the first-team squad last year and played in the pre-season games against Bradford and Leeds.

Meanwhile Andre Savelio will miss the rest of the season after sustaining a serious knee injury in the Easter defeat at Hull KR.

It is the second time the 27-year-old former St Helens and Brisbane Broncos player has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament damage.

He joins fellow forward Joe Cator in being ruled out for the remainder of 2022.

Ex-Hull KR man Cator suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon last month, the same injury that prematurely ended his 2021 campaign in August.

Centre Josh Griffin and winger Adam Swift are out until the middle of next month with ankle and foot injuries respectively.

