Ian Watson fined for referee comments

Ian Watson has received a nominal fine for his comments criticising the performance of a match official.

The Salford head coach was deemed to have breached the RFL’s Respect policy but has avoided more severe sanctions due to his track record, the RFL have said.

In a statement, they said: “There has been constructive dialogue between Watson and the Rugby Football League’s Match Officials department since the incident, with all parties looking forward to continuing a positive relationship.”

A Salford statement read: “Following the immediate post-match comments made by our head coach Ian Watson, we have been able to reflect and evaluate, including consultation with the RFL Match Officials department around some of our concerns.

“We recognise that some of our opinions were made in the heat of the moment, and accept they breached the RFL’s Enjoy the Game policy, which we fully support.

“We look forward to continuing a positive relationship with the RFL Match Officials Department throughout 2020 and beyond.”