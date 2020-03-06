Saints stunned by Huddersfield

Huddersfield Giants came from behind to defeat Super League champions St Helens 12-10.

Jake Wardle’s solo efforts 15 minutes from time saw the Giants pick up a fourth win in five Super League games and solidify their intent for the rest of the season.

Saints only lost three league games in 2019, but this was a second defeat in five at the start of the campaign.

They had been ahead in the final quarter after Luke Thompson and Morgan Knowles put them in front after falling behind to Adam O’Brien’s early score.

But Huddersfield, who lost former Saints halfback Lee Gaskell in the opening ten minutes and Ukuma Ta’ai before half-time, went ahead from Wardle’s superb effort, and held on for their most impressive win yet.