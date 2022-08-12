Ian Watson hails Huddersfield Giants’ ‘outstanding’ Harry Rushton signing on long-term deal

Huddersfield Giants have signed Harry Rushton on a three-year contract from Canberra Raiders from the 2023 season.

The highly-rated 20-year-old English forward has been playing for the NRL club since the start of 2021, having moved from Wigan Warriors where he made one Super League appearance.

Rushton played three NRL games as well as featuring in the NSW Cup, and Giants boss Ian Watson hailed his capture as an “outstanding signing” for the club.

“As soon as I knew he was available I wanted to speak to him and tell him what we were all about,” said Watson.

“I’ve been watching his games playing in the NSW Cup. I said to Richard (Thewlis, Huddersfield managing director) that he would be great to get if he ever becomes available.

“I got a phone call saying that he was keen on coming home to be nearer his family. We had a Zoom call. I explained to him where we wanted to go to and how we would achieve that.

“He’s a good, young, English forward who has plenty of ball-playing ability. He’s got the ability to carry the ball, defends well and he’s been well-schooled.”