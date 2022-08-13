Castleford Tigers’ Sosaia Feki out for season with another injury

Castleford Tigers winger Sosaia Feki is expected to miss the rest of the season with a quad tear.

Feki’s three-year stay at the club has been wrecked by injury, with last week’s appearance against St Helens his first in Super League and only his second for the Tigers.

But the former Cronulla Sharks star missed Castleford’s win over Catalans Dragons on Friday having developed another issue.

“Unfortunately Sosaia Feki looks like his season is probably finished,” said Tigers head coach Lee Radford.

“It’s a tear in his quad, a bad one. With what has gone on previously, it’s obviously a tough one to take.”

Radford also explained Danny Richardson’s absence for the Catalans game.

“Danny Richardson had to go for an X-ray on his ribs, thankfully they’ve come back intact,” he said.

“It just looks like cartilage (damage) so that’s a pain-management thing, some blokes can play through it. We’ll see how that turns out through the week.”