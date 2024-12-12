Iestyn Harris – A Correction

IN AN article published earlier today we reported that rugby league agent and former player Iestyn Harris had been named as one of the former players involved in the lawsuit against the rugby union authorities, the RFU.

We understand that our report was inaccurate and that Mr Harris is not one of the former players who is suing the RFU.

We are very happy to correct that story and confirm that Mr Harris is not one of the players taking action against the RFU.

We apologise for any embarrassment this may have caused Mr Harris.