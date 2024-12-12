Bradford Bulls starlet secures Super League move for “undisclosed fee”

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have paid an undisclosed fee to secure the signing of exciting youngster Jayden Myers from Bradford Bulls.

The 21-year old has agreed a three year deal with the option of a fourth and will join Trinity’s first-team next week.

Last season, the outside back impressed with the Bulls, scoring 12 tries in 27 games as he was nominated for the Betfred Championship Young Player of the Year eventually losing out to Wakefield’s Oliver Pratt.

Despite his young age, Myers has played in over 40 first-team games.

Upon completing his move to Trinity, Jayden Myers said: “I am delighted to be joining the full time environment at Wakefield Trinity, and I am eager to put my best foot forward and work hard and learn from the best.

“The move came around pretty quick and while I’m nervous I’m also very excited and ready to get started.”

Trinity Head Coach, Daryl Powell said: “I’ve got to watch Jayden a few times this year with us playing against Bradford a few times and identified him pretty early on as someone we’d like to bring to the club.

“I feel he’ll be an incredible signing for the club and I’m pleased to get him on board. Athletically he’s going to be someone who will go on to be incredibly exciting.”

Recruitment Manager, Ste Mills said: “As a club we are delighted to add Jayden Myers into our 2025 squad and beyond. He’s a very talented young player who we are looking forward to seeing flourish in a full time environment.

“He will add competition into our back line and I am excited to see Jayden in Red, White & Blue in the near future.”

