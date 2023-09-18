Illness ravages Super League club as Salford Red Devils forced to cancel End of Season Awards Evening

ILLNESS has once more struck at a Super League club following a difficult few weeks.

The Salford Red Devils camp has been plagued by illness since the start of September with head coach Paul Rowley explaining that, going into the Hull KR fixture on Friday night, the club was in “lockdown” due to illness.

“We’ve been in a mini-lockdown,” Rowley confirmed on the Sky Sports show. “We’ve not trained yet this week as there is a lot of sickness within the camp.

“Our first session will be Friday – we have gone back to the bad old days of lockdown.”

Despite the challenges provided by the week, Rowley has stressed that his Red Devils side thrive under adverse conditions.

“Sometimes, what our club does is get excited about things that are different.

Now, the Red Devils have had to go further, cancelling their End of Season Awards Evening in order to stop the spread of illness to those attending.

A statement from the Salford club reads: “Our End of Season Awards Evening scheduled to take place on Monday 18th September has been cancelled.

“Due to illness within the playing squad and to prevent it spreading further to our would-be attendees, we have made the difficult decision to cancel tomorrow’s End of Season Awards Evening event.

“Whilst we do not expect to announce a rearranged event at a later date, we will still be honouring the efforts of our winners appropriately. Further details will be communicated in due course across our platforms.

“Refunds will be issued to all ticket purchasers imminently.”

Whilst it is disappointing for those fans that have bought tickets, it is also understandable considering the precarious play-off position Salford currently find themselves in.

