Leeds Rhinos fans’ misery compounded after being stranded in Perpignan following Catalans Dragons defeat

LEEDS RHINOS fans’ misery has been compounded after a number of them were left stranded in Perpignan following their 61-0 drubbing by Catalans Dragons.

The French club ran riot at the Stade Gilbert Brutus and though Rhinos supporters will have been glad to exit the venue after the 80 minutes was up, they were greeted with even more bad news at the airport.

The Ryanair flight to Leeds-Bradford Airport was due to arrive at 11.35am yesterday morning (Sunday), but, instead Leeds fans were met with the news that it would be delayed until 8.15pm today (Monday).

The Irish flight company has arranged for passengers to be accommodated overnight in Perpignan, with hundreds of supporters still waiting to get back into the UK.

Meanwhile, Leeds players and staff were transferred to Montpellier – almost 100 miles away from Perpignan – for their flight last night.

Problems with landing due to high winds is thought to be the reason as to the delays, still, it definitely doesn’t help Leeds fans sore from the painful drubbing!

