“I’m petrified!” – Leeds Rhinos star jokes about “scary” Brad Arthur as Super League club gears up for new era

LEEDS RHINOS are in a new era for the 2025 Super League season following the appointment of Brad Arthur on a permanent deal.

Arthur, who was axed by NRL side Parramatta Eels early on in the 2024 campaign, joined the Rhinos until the end of the 2024 season but then signed a new one-year deal for 2025.

Since then, the Australian has gone about changing things at Headingley, with the Rhinos players being put through their paces during an intense pre-season.

One player, Lachie Miller (who is currently sidelined with a serious hamstring injury), has revealed that Arthur has an aura of accountability around him – as well as being scary!

“I’m petrified!” Miller joked on The Lot Pod podcast.

“He is firm but really, really fair. He has just put accountability on us as players and as a playing group when it comes to standards.

“But, at the same time, everyone wants to do it. Everyone is making those jokes that he is scary and he is kinda scary but he works hard.

“He is in at 5am and is the last to leave so he is allowed to be a bit scary I suppose!”

On his own game, Miller has revealed just what Arthur has asked of him for 2025.

“He literally said that ‘this is how I want your game to look, you can do some things that not many people can do and I want you to still do that. But I want you to narrow your focus so you are having a 7/10 game rather than an 8/10 and then a 2/10.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast