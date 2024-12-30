Six Super League players with a point to prove in 2025

WITH the new Super League season around the corner, we’ve taken a look at six of the players going into 2025 with a point to prove.

Jake Connor – Leeds Rhinos

It’s fair to say that Jake Connor is a marmite character. After a number of years at Hull FC and Huddersfield Giants, the maverick is now with Leeds Rhinos – and it’s fair to say there is a great deal of pressure on his shoulders. With Leeds head coach Brad Arthur hinting that Connor will be used in the centres for the majority of the season – although Lachie Miller’s injury could see the 30-year-old start at fullback – it’s up to Connor to showcase his talent for longer periods. There is no doubting the 30-year-old’s talent, but it’s whether he can do it on a consistent basis.

George King – Huddersfield Giants

Wind the clock back a year ago and one of the first names on the Hull KR teamsheet will have been George King. Having signed a new deal in July 2023 that should have seen him stay at Craven Park until the end of 2027, the Ireland international was allowed to leave in 2024 after playing a bit-part role in the Robins’ charge to Old Trafford. With King suffering a hernia and adductor injury that sidelined him for a number of months at KR, the forward failed to return to the starting line-up towards the back end of 2024. Now at Huddersfield – albeit currently injured following a freak training accident – King will be hoping to rekindle the form that saw him rewarded with a long-term deal with Rovers back in 2023.

Jordan Abdull – Hull FC

After spending 2024 on-loan at Catalans Dragons, Jordan Abdull is back with his boyhood club Hull FC. The 28-year-old was formerly a linchpin of bitter rivals Hull KR before falling out of favour at Craven Park under Willie Peters. The loan spell with the Dragons was supposed to give Abdull a new lease of life, but his form stuttered as the Black and Whites look to the halfback to form a decisive partnership with Aidan Sezer. There is obvious talent in there as shown during his spell at Hull KR, but Abdull will want to improve on 2024.

Oliver Gildart – Hull KR

Signed from The Dolphins and then Leigh Leopards, Oliver Gildart was signed by Hull KR as part of Willie Peters’ revolution for 2024, but it didn’t exactly go to plan. The 28-year-old made 15 appearances – less than half of the fixtures KR took part in in during the 2024 campaign. Gildart lost his position to Jack Broadbent towards the back end of last season following the latter’s signing from Castleford and didn’t return. Having been handed the number 4 shirt once more for 2025, the ex-Wigan star will be hoping for better things next season.

Alex Walmsley – St Helens

It’s fair to say that the 2024 season didn’t exactly go to plan for St Helens and Alex Walmsley. Whilst Saints ended the campaign in sixth – the club’s lowest-ever finish since the summer era began – Walmsley made just 12 appearances after suffering with a serious injury. Aged 34, the England prop isn’t getting any younger but he has been a cornerstone of the St Helens pack for almost a decade – and on the back of a disappointing season all round for Paul Wellens’ side, many will look to Walmsley to lead from the front to ensure such a campaign is not repeated in 2025.

Jake Trueman – Wakefield Trinity

Jake Trueman is back in West Yorkshire following two seasons with Hull FC on Humberside. Those two seasons were fraught with injury as the halfback made just 26 appearances for the Black and Whites after making the move from Castleford Tigers. Trueman was constantly in the spotlight at Hull, something which will not be an issue at Wakefield following their promotion from the Championship for 2025. Reunited with his former Castleford head coach, Daryl Powell, Trueman is back fit and raring to go following a fresh start.

