IMG in negotiations with French TV broadcasters over live Catalans Dragons coverage for Super League 2024

IMG are in negotiations with French TV broadcasters over live Catalans Dragons coverage for Super League 2024.

That’s according to French publication L’Independant which has claimed that Équipe and Équipe Live are thrashing out the financial figures with the new rugby league stakeholders to resume the coverage of Catalans games for 2024.

But, Équipe and Équipe Live are not the only interested party, with TV3 also keen to get a slice of the pie following the success of TV coverage in France in 2023.

An announcement is expected by the end of January according to the French publication.

Regarding Super League coverage in general, Sky Sports will be broadcasting every top flight game on their channels whilst a new streaming service, named Super League Plus, will be available on a subscription basis of day, monthly and yearly passes.

There will be two games per round which will be Sky’s main selections and those games won’t be available live on the app – though they will be available 48 hours later.

All other games will be shown live on the app – which will also include other features such as archive content such as previous Super League Grand Finals.

In terms of pricing, those details to come later in the month when ‘Super League Plus’ is launched. But the match fee will likely be along the lines of previous Our League pay per view games – £6.49 in advance, £10 on the day.

