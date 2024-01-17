Manchester City open doors to Penrith Panthers to help them secure World Club Challenge against Wigan Warriors

PREMIER LEAGUE reigning champions Manchester City have opened their doors to NRL reigning premiers, Penrith Panthers, to help the latter secure the World Club Challenge against Wigan Warriors.

The Panthers are taking the clash at the DW Stadium on Saturday February 24 incredibly seriously following their narrow Golden Point defeat to St Helens in Australia this time last year.

Penrith, who have won the last three NRL Grand Finals, will be guests of City when they take on Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium on February 17, before the Mountain Men train on an indoor pitch 48 hours later. City’s gym, pool and massage rooms will all be available also, the Sydney Morning Herald has revealed.

The Panthers will also travel up to Warrington to have an opposed session against the Wolves, who are now led by former South Sydney Rabbitohs hero Sam Burgess.

The arrangements are likely to be finalised this weekend when Penrith’s football manager Jason Wrigley makes the trip to the UK.

“We’re incredibly appreciative of what Manchester City have offered us, the World Club Challenge is important to the club, but the chance for the playing group to go overseas and experience the City campus will be enormous,” Penrith chief executive Matt Cameron said.

“The club’s success [in] the last three years has helped with brand awareness, and you can only imagine what linking with a club like City will do for us.

“It’s a recognition in some ways that we’re good enough to represent the NRL and our game on the international stage.”

Penrith have yet to win the World Club Challenge, going down to Wigan in 1991 before being defeated by Bradford Bulls in 2004.

The Panthers were also defeated by Saints last year by a Lewis Dodd drop goal.

