IMG looking to Australia to give Rugby League ‘same attention and excitement’ in UK

Adam Kelly, the Co-President of Media & Events at IMG, is confident that his organisation can enhance Rugby League’s profile within the timeframe of the twelve-year deal that was signed last week.

“Rugby League is loved for its thrilling, fast-paced action and we see tremendous potential to further energise the sport and its competitions in the UK, engage with fans on a deeper level and drive long-term growth,” he said.

“We are excited to embark on this long-term partnership with the RFL and Super League and look forward to utilising IMG and Endeavor’s unparalleled expertise, experience and global network to create and add value for Rugby League and its commercial partners.”

IMG’s initial work will be carried out by Matt Dwyer, an Australian who is well versed in Rugby League, having coached at a junior level in Sydney and an avid Wests Tigers fan.

Dwyer is now IMG’s Vice President (Sports Management), having joined the organisation 18 months ago from Deloitte’s to play a key role in the establishment of the European Basketball League.

He insists that his own background in Rugby League wasn’t a major factor in persuading his colleagues to agree to come on board with the game.

“I certainly didn’t have to persuade my colleagues,” Dwyer told League Express.

“We could see a lot of potential. But in terms of the broader question, I think it always helps to have a product’s knowledge. I’m in a position where I can speak and understand the sport very well and I’ve seen what it can do in a country like Australia, where it is a genuine leading sport.

“We look at the position it has in Australia and we would love to recreate that over here, to bring that same level of attention and excitement to the game here in the UK.”

