RFL chairman Simon Johnson on how IMG will approach restructuring Rugby League

RFL Chairman Simon Johnson is confident that the strategic partnership between Rugby League and the international media company the IMG Group that was announced last week will transform the fortunes of the game.

The deal, which will run over twelve years and was announced as giving IMG the power “to reimagine Rugby League and its competitions in the UK,” is a historic event. It is the first time in its history that the RFL has brought in an outside partner specifically to provide expertise to improve the fortunes of the sport and its clubs and to boost its commercial standing.

The strategic partnership will see IMG enter into an agreement with the joint venture company that was recently established as a partnership between the RFL and Super League, with IMG almost certainly agreeing to take a directorship of that company alongside directors nominated by the RFL and the Super League clubs.

“This a wonderful and exciting partnership with a global sports and entertainment leader,” Johnson told League Express.

“It will be a strategic alliance that works for everyone and is very exciting.

“We have been looking to find someone like this who would buy into our sport and put Rugby League at the front and centre of their activity and put themselves at the front and centre of Rugby League.

“This is very exciting for the future of the sport. But it would never have happened without the realignment. Together we (the RFL and Super League) have come to this solution. It is a truly momentous year for the sport.

“They are an outside company and they are global sports and entertainment players. Why wouldn’t we give them the opportunity to look at our game inside out, look at our fans, and come forward with proposals for us to implement for the good of the game.

“I’m really comfortable with their involvement.”

In the immediate future, IMG will be asked to analyse the current competitive structure of the game with a view to the new broadcasting contracts that will run from 2024.

“It will be the first thing they will do,” confirmed Johnson.

“They will undertake a full consultation and then come back to us.

“I would hope that we would be able to give clubs the certainty that they can prepare for next season knowing what the arrangements will be for the following year.”

And Johnson is keen to stress that IMG’s role does not just involve Super League but extends to a consideration of the whole of the game.

“IMG’s strategic alliance is with the whole of the sport,” he confirmed.

“They will look at our Cup competitions and at potential new tournaments.

“They will examine the best way to build the women’s game and the wheelchair game, while the community game will also have the opportunity to be thought about and consulted.

“When we talk about restructuring the game, we are referring to a very deep and integrated relationship, commercialising the sport and capitalising on the huge growth opportunities. That will include a digital transformation right across the sport and it will focus on our brand strategy all through the game, our streaming capacity, and what we can do to maximise those opportunities, as well as our commercial data and other areas of exploitation.

“Rugby League is now in a strategic alliance with a global brand for twelve years.

“We wanted a long-term partnership, which is not unprecedented in the world of sport.”

As part of the deal, League Express understands that IMG will receive a proportion of the income generated in future from broadcasting, sponsorship and commercial deals, although only in so far as the income exceeds current levels. And there is likely to be a ratchet effect for IMG’s share of future profits, meaning that they are incentivised to continually raise Rugby League’s income profile.

Johnson was not prepared to reveal the financial details of the partnership, but he did add: “The financial arrangement between us allows IMG to benefit as we grow the sport.

“In doing that, we aim to strategically reposition our sport, build deeper relationships with fans and attract new audiences.

“This will be built on the huge platform of the recent realignment of the RFL and Super League.

“Now we are really locked in with each other and with IMG and we will grow together.

“Realignment was a significant step to make that happen.”

Last week the clubs voted unanimously to approve the deal with IMG, to the delight of the RFL and Super League directors.

“There is a great deal of confidence in our game right now and that includes IMG, who wouldn’t have committed to us if they didn’t have confidence in our sport,” added Johnson.

“They have recognised that Rugby League has huge potential and that it is largely untapped.

“They are absolutely used to building sporting brands and allowing them to reach their potential.”

Johnson is confident that in twelve years’ time, when the partnership expires, last week’s announcement will be seen as having been a watershed in the fortunes of Rugby League, although he won’t still be the RFL Chairman by then.

“I can’t go beyond 2026,” he confirmed.

“But the exciting thing is that we can become a much more confident and attractive sport that is aligned with a major sporting brand. This is a positive vote of confidence in our game.

“They will position us for growth, and people might like to look at whether they would like to invest in us.

“I’m confident that Rugby League in this country has a very exciting future.”

