IMG refresh Super League brand for 2024

IMG have refreshed the Super League brand for 2024, uniting the Men’s, Women’s and Wheelchair competitions in one identity for the first time.

This refresh has been led by global cultural marketing agency 160/90 – part of the Endeavor network that also includes Rugby League’s long-term strategic partners IMG.

The three elite competitions have been working increasingly closely together building on the momentum generated by Rugby League World Cup 2021, when the Men’s, Women’s and Wheelchair tournaments were staged concurrently for the first time – and celebrating the inclusivity of Rugby League in the UK and beyond.

160/90 have reflected that in the same dynamic brand design for each of the three Betfred Super Leagues from 2024, all with a digital focus to appeal to a new and younger audience.

The refreshed brand was teased when tickets for the 2024 Magic Weekend went on sale last weekend, and it will be prominent in the countdown to the start of the Men’s Betfred Super League season with the Hull derby on Thursday February 15 – with the Betfred Women’s Super League and Wheelchair Super League competitions kicking off later in the spring.

Rhodri Jones, Managing Director of Rugby League Commercial: “Rugby League’s long-term strategic partnership with IMG has led to an evaluation of all areas of the sport, and 160/90 has applied their strong branding expertise to provide us with a fresh identity and look for Super League.

“Their focus is on the way fans interact with sport on a day-to-day basis, and brand identity is a key part of that – and fundamental to our drive to grow Rugby League’s participation, viewership and following.”

Matt Dwyer, Vice President, Sports Management at IMG: “IMG believe that Rugby League has an exciting future; and part of that future must be attracting new fans who want the passion of how League is played but delivered in a modern style.

“Super League is at the highest level of Rugby League competition in the northern hemisphere and this must define how we present ourselves. We need to ensure that we keep the current fanbase engaged and attract new fans who also enjoy other sports. The Super League brand must be on a par with other sports and competitions, that constantly ensure they stay on the pulse of what fans want from their entertainment brands.”

“The new Super League brand refresh aims to project the values of the competition: a tough game, played with spirit; a welcoming atmosphere for fans of all ages; excitement and prestige; but always down-to-earth and true to its roots.

“The design system ensures flexibility for the Women’s and Wheelchair competitions to be part of a league-wide family look and feel along with the Men’s competition, but also to be able to express their own competitions individually.”

