Leigh Leopards announce squad numbers as seven new signings get their first-team shirts

LEIGH LEOPARDS have announced their squad numbers ahead of the 2024 Super League season.
The Challenge Cup holders have handed the number 6 shirt to Australian international halfback Matt Moylan, whose debut for the Leopards will be his 200th career appearance.
Leopards head coach Adrian Lam said: “We’ve submitted our squad numbers for the 2024 and there’s no real surprises in there. Squad numbers aren’t really something anyone should read too much into.
“Just because someone is outside the first 13 doesn’t mean they can’t have a huge impact on the squad this season.
“One of the biggest issues for us last season was having a small squad. This year we’ve grown the squad and because of that there are some bigger squad numbers.”
Moylan is one of 16 internationals in the 32-man squad who between them have made over 4,000 career appearances with 1,278 career tries.
Josh Charnley, who is commencing his testimonial year, is on the verge of a notable career milestone with 291 career tries while Tom Briscoe has 214 and Zak Hardaker 146.
Owen Trout, Ben McNamara, Lewis Baxter, Louis Brogan, Jack Darbyshire and Kavan Rothwell are the other newcomers to the squad.
The Leigh Leopards squad numbers are as follows:
1 Gareth O’Brien
2 Tom Briscoe
3 Zak Hardaker
4 Ricky Leutele
5 Josh Charnley
6 Matt Moylan
7 Lachlan Lam
8 Tom Amone
9 Edwin Ipape
10 Rob Mulhern
11 Kai O’Donnell
12 Jack Hughes
13 John Asiata
14 Dan Norman
15 Matt Davies
16 Frankie Halton
17 Owen Trout
18 Ben Nakubuwai
19 Ed Chamberlain
20 Oliver Holmes
21 Ben McNamara
22 Keanan Brand
23 Nathan Wilde
24 Umyla Hanley
25 Tom Nisbet
26 Jacob Gannon
27 Aaron Smith
28 Jacob Jones
29 Lewis Baxter
30 Louis Brogan
31 Jack Derbyshire
32 Kavan Rothwell
