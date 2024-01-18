Leigh Leopards announce squad numbers as seven new signings get their first-team shirts

LEIGH LEOPARDS have announced their squad numbers ahead of the 2024 Super League season.

The Challenge Cup holders have handed the number 6 shirt to Australian international halfback Matt Moylan, whose debut for the Leopards will be his 200th career appearance.

Leopards head coach Adrian Lam said: “We’ve submitted our squad numbers for the 2024 and there’s no real surprises in there. Squad numbers aren’t really something anyone should read too much into.

“Just because someone is outside the first 13 doesn’t mean they can’t have a huge impact on the squad this season.

“One of the biggest issues for us last season was having a small squad. This year we’ve grown the squad and because of that there are some bigger squad numbers.”

Moylan is one of 16 internationals in the 32-man squad who between them have made over 4,000 career appearances with 1,278 career tries.

Josh Charnley, who is commencing his testimonial year, is on the verge of a notable career milestone with 291 career tries while Tom Briscoe has 214 and Zak Hardaker 146.

Owen Trout, Ben McNamara, Lewis Baxter, Louis Brogan, Jack Darbyshire and Kavan Rothwell are the other newcomers to the squad.

The Leigh Leopards squad numbers are as follows:

1 Gareth O’Brien

2 Tom Briscoe

3 Zak Hardaker

4 Ricky Leutele

5 Josh Charnley

6 Matt Moylan

7 Lachlan Lam

8 Tom Amone

9 Edwin Ipape

10 Rob Mulhern

11 Kai O’Donnell

12 Jack Hughes

13 John Asiata

14 Dan Norman

15 Matt Davies

16 Frankie Halton

17 Owen Trout

18 Ben Nakubuwai

19 Ed Chamberlain

20 Oliver Holmes

21 Ben McNamara

22 Keanan Brand

23 Nathan Wilde

24 Umyla Hanley

25 Tom Nisbet

26 Jacob Gannon

27 Aaron Smith

28 Jacob Jones

29 Lewis Baxter

30 Louis Brogan

31 Jack Derbyshire

32 Kavan Rothwell

