Immediate reaction from rugby league chairman to Championship and League One structure confirmation and 1895 Cup change

YESTERDAY, the RFL announced that there would be no structure change to either the Championship or League One – though there would be a full review into a potential revamp ahead of the 2025 season.

League One clubs had been pushing for a merger of the two competitions following the loss of West Wales Raiders, London Skolars and Newcastle Thunder – the latter who could still return for 2024 – but that has been strongly dismissed by those clubs in the second tier.

In addition, the governing body revealed a brand-new set-up for the 1895 Cup, with seeded and regionalised groups of three teams (with 13 Championship sides and eight League One).

League One clubs have been awarded home advantage in any fixtures against Championship opposition. The top team in each group will qualify for quarter-finals, joined by the best-performing second-placed team – the latter to be determined by competition points initially and then, if necessary, by points difference.

In response to the press release from the governing body detailing the changes, Rochdale Hornets chairman Andy Mazey spoke to League Express: “It’s a solution for 2024 which gives us more games and some additional fixtures against Championship clubs.

“So while it is not the merger we wanted it gives us certainty to be able to push on now and a guarantee of a structure review for 2025.”

In terms of what Mazey thinks about the new 1895 Cup revamp, he said: “It works ok as it gives League One clubs some additional home games against Championship sides that they previously would not have had.”

