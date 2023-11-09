Five of the best Championship signings for the 2024 season

AS the 14 teams gear up for the Championship’s 2024 season, recruitment and retention is in full swing.

With London Broncos earning promotion to Super League in the Championship Grand Final and Wakefield Trinity dropping down to the second tier, there will be a new face in the Championship for the first time since 1998.

Along with promoted sides Dewsbury Rams and Doncaster and relegated sides Newcastle Thunder and Keighley Cougars, it will be a new-look second tier.

But, which clubs have made the best signings for 2024?

Richie Myler – York Knights

Perhaps the most surprising signing of the off-season so far, Richie Myler has penned a one-year deal with York Knights after two decades in Super League. The playmaker rejuvenated his career by moving to fullback whilst at Leeds Rhinos and he will do the same for York following Matty Marsh’s exit from the club. His experience in the top flight and winning big games cannot be underestimated and the Knights have a real coup here.

Greg Eden – Halifax Panthers

Featherstone Rovers were said to be close to signing Greg Eden, but Rovers’ failure to reach Super League made that full-time contract null and void. Instead, Halifax Panthers have pounced, bringing in Eden to replace the outgoing Lachlan Walmsley. An incredible finisher and work horse coming out of defence, Eden will light up The Shay with his dynamic running and remarkable athleticism.

Lachlan Walmsley – Wakefield Trinity

Wakefield Trinity needed to replace Lewis Murphy and Tom Lineham and they have done so with Halifax flyer Lachlan Walmsley. Scoring 38 tries in 30 games for the Panthers in 2023, Walmsley is a shrewd acquisition by new Trinity boss Daryl Powell, but his work out of defence cannot be understated either. Give the Australian the ball in space and watch him fly down the wing at Belle Vue for Wakefield.

Connor Wynne – Featherstone Rovers

Hunted by Super League clubs during 2023, Connor Wynne has signed a permanent deal with Featherstone after spending last season on loan with Bradford Bulls. Still only 22, the winger/centre has a point to prove with Rovers after being on the periphery at Hull FC under Tony Smith – and he certainly has all the skill to do just that. With scintillating pace and a great work ethic out of defence, Wynne will become a cult hero at Featherstone.

Ben Reynolds – Featherstone Rovers

A Challenge Cup winner in 2023 with Leigh Leopards, Ben Reynolds joins Featherstone with outstanding pedigree as well as experience from working with the best in Lachlan Lam. Joining his boyhood club in Rovers will encourage Reynolds to go the extra mile for his new side and Featherstone will likely see the best of him in the second tier. Only 29 years of age, the halfback made a statement in signing for Rovers.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.