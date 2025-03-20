In-form Andrew Bulman aims to add to try tally as Barrow Raiders head to Bradford Bulls

BARROW RAIDERS boss Paul Crarey (pictured) is bigging up winger Andrew Bulman as his side approach a key trio of matches.

After a tough Friday-night fixture at Bradford Bulls, the Cumbrians host York on Sunday week, March 30, before an 1895 Cup quarter-final at Oldham on Sunday, April 6.

It will be Barrow’s third meeting with Oldham this season after they responded to a 42-2 away trouncing in round three of the Challenge Cup by beating the Roughyeds 20-6 at home in the league.

The visit of the Knights presents the Raiders, who have lost prop Ramon Silva to Castleford Tigers, with the chance to chalk up a fourth win in four outings on their own territory this year.

Amateurs Crosfields, in round two of the Challenge Cup, and Hunslet have also been beaten.

Experienced coach Crarey, who after two seasons of staving off the threat of relegation, is desperate to repeat his 2022 feat of leading his charges to the play-offs, knows strong home form creates momentum on and off the pitch, with fans getting behind the team.

While injuries, the latest of which left halfback or loose-forward Brad Walker nursing damaged ribs, have made it hard to field a settled side, Bulman has been a regular feature, notching four league tries.

It’s a third campaign at Barrow for the 25-year-old, who signed after four bright seasons at Whitehaven which yielded 45 tries (he has 29 for the Raiders to date).

The Wath Brow Hornets junior product had previously spent time at Hull FC but struggled to settle there.

“Andrew is an important player for us, experienced and really strong,” said Crarey.

“When possible, we like to give our outside backs free rein to improvise a little and do what they do, and he is good in that respect.”

Crarey believes his side set a standard in beating Oldham, explaining: The attitude, workrate and composure were all excellent.

“It showed that we can be a force in this division, but we can’t drop off in our approach.”