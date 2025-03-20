Brodie Croft lifts lid on Leeds Rhinos future, NRL links and if he was close to leaving Super League club

BRODIE CROFT has admitted that he would contemplate a move back to the NRL if an opportunity came up, but that he is very much “invested” in Leeds Rhinos as things stand.

The former Salford Red Devils halfback has been the subject of speculation for a number of months, with Croft linked with the St George Illawarra Dragons towards the back end of the 2024 Super League season.

A move back to the NRL was never forthcoming for the 27-year-old, with Croft – who is contracted to Leeds until the end of 2026 – expected to play a key role for the Rhinos in Brad Arthur’s first full season in charge of the Headingley outfit.

And now the man himself has spoken about his future.

“There’s always ambition to be at your best wherever you are and if an opportunity does come in the NRL then we will see how it fits,” Croft told League Express.

“That’s for my agent to deal with those situations. We are definitely not saying no to it but in the meantime I am here at Leeds and I am all in here and what we are about this season. I’m fully invested in doing big things.”

So did Croft ever come close to leaving Leeds towards the back end of last season, with the halfback being linked to St George Illawarra Dragons?

“That would probably be a question for my agent. I had no formal offer come about, so whether he was in discussions with them (St George) or not then that’s on him.

“He only comes to when he feels the time is right which is great for me because I can just worry about playing footy and that’s my job.”

Croft played 26 times for the Rhinos during the 2024 Super League season, scoring eight tries.