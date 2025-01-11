Ince and Longhorns succumb to the elements

THE match between Ince Rose Bridge and Longhorns in the first round of the Betfred Challenge Cup is off.

Despite intense efforts by Ince over the last few days the pitch has been unable to pass an inspection test and with player safety paramount – including regarding those of Longhorns, who had flown from Ireland this morning – the tie has been postponed.

Discussions are now taking place under the auspices of the Rugby Football League regarding when and where the match will now be played.

The tie between the Army and RAF was also postponed shortly before kick-off, leaving Hammersmith Hills Hoists v Siddal as the only surviving Saturday game.

Two matches are still going ahead as things stand on Sunday – Aberavon Fighting Irish v Blackbrook and Eastern Rhinos v Wests Warriors.

All the other Challenge Cup ties have been rescheduled for the following weekend.