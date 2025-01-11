RFL introduce points-based system in radical disciplinary overhaul

THE RFL has introduced a points-based system in a radical overhaul of the disciplinary.

The new system will only see players sanctioned when they reach a certain number of points.

Therefore, if a player were to be charged with on-field misconduct, they would not instantly receive a sanction as is currently the case.

Charge grades are now allocated points which players will accumulate and keep on their record for twelve months.

The governing body itself has not announced the new system, but Keighley Cougars did so after revealing that forward Brad England had been issued with a Grade D charge of reckless physical contact with a match official during their pre-season loss to Bradford Bulls last month.

England received 12 points to his disciplinary record, bringing his total penalty points – which are carried over from the previous disciplinary system – to 18. Accordingly, a three-match ban was imposed.

Points are allocated as followed:

Grade A – 1 point

Grade B – 3 points

Grade C – 5 points

Grade D – 12 points

Grade E – Refer to Tribunal

The points tariff is as follows:

0-2 No further action

3-5 Fine

6-8 1 match suspension

9-11 1 match suspension and a fine

12-14 2 match suspension

15-17 2 match suspension and a fine

18-20 3 match suspension

21-23 3 match suspension and a fine

24-26 4 match suspension

27-29 4 match suspension and a fine

30-32 5 match suspension

33-35 5 match suspension and a fine

36-38 6 match suspension and a fine

39-41 7 match suspension and a fine

42-44 8 match suspension and a fine

45-47 9 match suspension and a fine

48-50 10 match suspension and a fine

51-53 11 match suspension and a fine

54+ 12 match suspension plus and a fine

Players will be referred to a tribunal for Grade E offences or after reaching 24 points or more, with possible sanctions of match suspensions, a points allocation to a player’s record and/or monetary fines.

There are some aggravating and mitigating factors in the new system.

Where an opponent is removed from the field of play and unable to return because of charged misconduct, three additional points will be allocated to that player’s disciplinary record.

Where a player is charged with on-field misconduct after being red-carded, they will have two points (for a first-half dismissal) or one point (for a second-half dismissal) removed from their record.

And to deter appeals, should a challenge to a Grade A-D charge fail at a tribunal hearing, five points will be added to the player’s record.