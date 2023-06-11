Injury Corner: Castleford Tigers, Hull FC, St Helens, Leeds Rhinos and Hull KR suffer concerning blows

WELL that’s another round of Super League action done and dusted and what a round of action it proved to be!

The action began on Friday night as St Helens took on local rivals Wigan Warriors in the live Sky Sports game. Saints have been running red hot in recent weeks and they put Matt Peet’s side to the sword, leading 18-10 at half-time before three second-half scores took the game away from Wigan in emphatic fashion as Saints inflicted a 34-16 defeat upon the Warriors.

Elsewhere, Castleford Tigers took on the Salford Red Devils with Andy Last’s men purring from their close win over Leeds Rhinos last weekend. However, the Red Devils soon destroyed any confidence that the Tigers had running through their veins, leading 24-10 at half-time before Paul Rowley’s side took advantage of frail Castleford defence to eventually run out 42-10 winners.

Last but not least on Friday, Leigh Leopards hosted Hull FC at the Leigh Sports Village hoping to continue their magnificent six-game winning run. It was a tight affair, with both sides earning great wins at the Magic Weekend over Wakefield Trinity and Warrington Wolves respectively. However, the Leopards showed their class, taking home a 26-16 victory.

Moving forward to Saturday evening and Warrington Wolves hosted the Huddersfield Giants at the Halliwell Jones Stadium with both sides determined to get back on the horse after poor Magic Weekend showings. And after taking an 18-10 lead into half-time, Daryl Powell’s men finally got the better of Ian Watson’s side despite a great second forty minutes from the Giants with Warrington taking a 30-24 win.

On Saturday night, Hull KR had the daunting prospect of travelling to the south of France to take on the in-form Catalans Dragons, who thrashed Wigan last weekend. Rovers were up against it from the very start with the loss of Jordan Abdull disrupting Willie Peters’ side. And after trailing 20-0 at the break, the Robins were put to the sword in emphatic fashion, going down 38-4 as Catalans retained their first-place position in the Super League table.

Last but not least, Wakefield Trinity went up against Leeds Rhinos with Mark Applegarth’s side still looking for their first win of the 2023 Super League season. With the sides locked up at 10-10 at half-time, it was anyone’s game after the break, and despite being reduced to 12 men with a red card, Trinity rallied and ran out 24-14 winners in dramatic fashion.

But, which Super League sides are counting the cost on the injury front?

Castleford Tigers 12-40 Salford Red Devils

Sam Hall (knee) – withdrawn before game

Paul McShane (arm) – Castleford Tigers

Mahe Fonua (head) – Castleford Tigers

Leigh Leopards 26-16 Hull FC

Jake Clifford (head) – Hull FC

St Helens 34-16 Wigan Warriors

Morgan Knowles (rib) – St Helens

Joe Batchelor (head) – St Helens

Catalans Dragons 38-4 Hull KR

Jordan Abdull (hamstring) – Hull KR

Jack Walker – Hull KR

Sam Wood (wrist and knee) – Hull KR

Wakefield Trinity vs Leeds Rhinos

Nene MacDonald (concussion) – Leeds Rhinos