Super League Team of the Week: Leigh Leopards, St Helens, Salford Red Devils, Warrington Wolves dominate

WELL that’s another round of Super League action done and dusted and what a round of action it proved to be!

The action began on Friday night as St Helens took on local rivals Wigan Warriors in the live Sky Sports game. Saints have been running red hot in recent weeks and they put Matt Peet’s side to the sword, leading 18-10 at half-time before three second-half scores took the game away from Wigan in emphatic fashion as Saints inflicted a 34-16 defeat upon the Warriors.

Elsewhere, Castleford Tigers took on the Salford Red Devils with Andy Last’s men purring from their close win over Leeds Rhinos last weekend. However, the Red Devils soon destroyed any confidence that the Tigers had running through their veins, leading 24-10 at half-time before Paul Rowley’s side took advantage of frail Castleford defence to eventually run out 42-10 winners.

Last but not least on Friday, Leigh Leopards hosted Hull FC at the Leigh Sports Village hoping to continue their magnificent six-game winning run. It was a tight affair, with both sides earning great wins at the Magic Weekend over Wakefield Trinity and Warrington Wolves respectively. However, the Leopards showed their class, taking home a 26-16 victory.

Moving forward to Saturday evening and Warrington Wolves hosted the Huddersfield Giants at the Halliwell Jones Stadium with both sides determined to get back on the horse after poor Magic Weekend showings. And after taking an 18-10 lead into half-time, Daryl Powell’s men finally got the better of Ian Watson’s side despite a great second forty minutes from the Giants with Warrington taking a 30-24 win.

On Saturday night, Hull KR had the daunting prospect of travelling to the south of France to take on the in-form Catalans Dragons, who thrashed Wigan last weekend. Rovers were up against it from the very start with the loss of Jordan Abdull disrupting Willie Peters’ side. And after trailing 20-0 at the break, the Robins were put to the sword in emphatic fashion, going down 38-4 as Catalans retained their first-place position in the Super League table.

Last but not least, Wakefield Trinity went up against Leeds Rhinos with Mark Applegarth’s side still looking for their first win of the 2023 Super League season. With the sides locked up at 10-10 at half-time, it was anyone’s game after the break, and despite being reduced to 12 men with a red card, Trinity rallied and ran out 24-14 winners in dramatic fashion.

But, which players deserve a place in League Express’ Super League Team of the Week?

1. Jack Welsby – St Helens

Super Jack Welsby was the chant permeating the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night and is there any wonder why? The St Helens fullback was in tremendous form, splitting Wigan apart on numerous occasions.

2. Tommy Makinson – St Helens

Took home 18 points from 34 in Saints’ win over Wigan, scoring twice and kicking five goals in yet another accomplished Tommy Makinson performance.

3. Connor Wrench – Warrington Wolves

Made his return from a horrendous ACL injury last week and was trusted with the centre spot against Huddersfield and boy did Connor Wrench show Daryl Powell what the Wolves had been missing with an accomplished performance.

4. Tim Lafai – Salford Red Devils

What a performance from Tim Lafai in the big win over Castleford. The big Salford Samoan scored one try and made two others as he tore the Tigers apart on Friday.

5. Josh Charnley – Leigh Leopards

Once more proved his worth for Leigh with another two-try haul in the win over Hull FC.

6. Tyrone May – Catalans Dragons

He’s spent most of the 2023 season out with injury, but Tyrone May was back to his best against Hull KR on Saturday.

7. Marc Sneyd – Salford Red Devils

Marc Sneyd’s game management and kicking game is up there with the best in Super League and he proved just that in the thrashing of Castleford with some integral touches.

8. Tom Amone – Leigh Leopards

Tom Amone has been making light work of Super League since Leigh were promoted and the hulking forward put in another big performance against Hull on Friday.

9. James Roby – St Helens

James Roby wound the clock back against Wigan on Friday, making some piercing runs from dummy-half and getting Saints on the front foot.

10. Matty Lees – St Helens

Another big shift by St Helens’ Matty Lees in their win over Wigan on Friday, taking the game into the heart of the Warriors’ pack.

11. Matt Whitley – Catalans Dragons

Perhaps one of the most in-form back-rowers in Super League at present, Matt Whitley added another two tries to his season tally in the comfortable win over Hull KR on Saturday night.

12. Matty Ashurst – Wakefield Trinity

A true captain’s knock from Matty Ashurst as Wakefield overcame Leeds in a brilliant 24-14 win on Sunday.

13. Sam Kasiano – Warrington Wolves

Sam Kasiano enjoyed a big performance against Huddersfield on Saturday, putting in some punishing runs.

Substitutes

14. Romain Franco – Wakefield Trinity

Romain Franco did his chances of earning a deal with Wakefield no harm at all with an accomplished performance in the win over Leeds.

15. Agnatius Paasi – St Helens

Proved to be a major weapon coming off the bench as Saints put Wigan forward to the sword on Friday night.

16. Josh Thewlis – Warrington Wolves

Josh Thewlis once more stepped up to the plate with an impressive wingman’s performance against Huddersfield.

17. Jay Pitts – Wakefield Trinity

Wakefield boss Mark Applegarth revealed that Jay Pitts shouldn’t have played against Leeds