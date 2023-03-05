Injury Corner: Hull FC, Castleford Tigers, Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity sweating over big blows

WELL that’s another week of Super League done and dusted and what a few days it was!

The action began on Thursday when Warrington Wolves hosted Salford Red Devils in a typical ‘game of two halves.’ Salford shocked the Halliwell Jones Stadium by running into a 20-6 half-time lead before Daryl Powell’s men came out firing in the second forty minutes to register 30 unanswered points in an incredible 36-20 turnaround.

Five fixtures were then scheduled for Friday as Catalans Dragons took on Hull FC with both teams unbeaten going into this one. Unfortunately for the Black and Whites, Steve McNamara’s men were on fire and were able to register an emphatic 38-6 triumph over Tony Smith’s side.

Elsewhere, Huddersfield Giants managed to hold out for their first win in 2023 against a Wakefield Trinity side that had been thrashed 60-0 against Wigan last week. The Giants scored just one try but it was enough to grind out an 8-0 win, with Trinity being nilled for the second week in a row.

Castleford Tigers were also nilled at The Jungle by a rampant Wigan side who continued their good form from last week with a superb 36-0 thrashing of their West Yorkshire opponents.

St Helens and Leeds Rhinos played out a classic live on Sky Sports with Rohan Smith’s men pushing the world champions all the way until Blake Austin’s drop goal ensured a priceless victory for the Rhinos as Saints suffered their first defeat of the year.

With all that going on at the same time, there was still one other fixture going on with Leigh Leopards travelling to Hull KR, who were unbeaten. However, Leigh took home their first win since earning Super League promotion with a last-minute snatch and grab at Craven Park to run out 30-25 victors.

Catalans Dragons vs Hull FC

Tex Hoy (back) – Hull FC

Ben McNamara (shoulder) – Hull FC

Joe Cator (shoulder – withdrawn before game) – Hull FC

Wakefield Trinity vs Huddersfield Giants

Lewis Murphy (knee) – Wakefield Trinity

St Helens vs Leeds Rhinos

Kruise Leeming (leg) – Leeds Rhinos

Castleford Tigers vs Wigan Warriors

Niall Evalds (shoulder) – Castleford Tigers

Bureta Faraimo (hip) – Castleford Tigers

Paul McShane (back) – Castleford Tigers

Jake Wardle (head) – Wigan Warriors