Super League Team of the Week: Leeds Rhinos, Leigh Leopards, Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves dominate

WELL that’s another round of Super League completed and what an enthralling round it was!

The action began on Thursday when Warrington Wolves hosted Salford Red Devils in a typical ‘game of two halves.’ Salford shocked the Halliwell Jones Stadium by running into a 20-6 half-time lead before Daryl Powell’s men came out firing in the second forty minutes to register 30 unanswered points in an incredible 36-20 turnaround.

Wind the clock forward to Friday and five Super League fixtures took place. First up was Catalans Dragons’ home fixture against Hull FC with both teams unbeaten going into this one. Unfortunately for the Black and Whites, Steve McNamara’s men were on fire and were able to register an emphatic 38-6 triumph over Tony Smith’s side.

Elsewhere, Huddersfield Giants managed to hold out for their first win in 2023 against a Wakefield Trinity side that had been thrashed 60-0 against Wigan last week. The Giants scored just one try but it was enough to grind out an 8-0 win, with Trinity being nilled for the second week in a row.

Castleford Tigers were also nilled at The Jungle by a rampant Wigan side who continued their good form from last week with a superb 36-0 thrashing of their West Yorkshire opponents.

St Helens and Leeds Rhinos played out a classic live on Sky Sports with Rohan Smith’s men pushing the world champions all the way until Blake Austin’s drop goal ensured a priceless victory for the Rhinos as Saints suffered their first defeat of the year.

With all that going on at the same time, there was still one other fixture going on with Leigh Leopards travelling to Hull KR, who were unbeaten. However, Leigh took home their first win since earning Super League promotion with a last-minute snatch and grab at Craven Park to run out 30-25 victors.

But, who makes the Super League Team of the Week?

1. Matt Dufty – Warrington Wolves

Matt Dufty was in fine form for Warrington against Salford on Thursday night with his speed and attacking prowess being a constant thorn in the Red Devils’ side all night.

2. Josh Charnley – Leigh Leopards

Scored the winning try for Leigh’s first victory in Super League, but his overall work ethic and power out wide is shining through.

3. Toby King – Wigan Warriors

A very shrewd signing from Warrington, Toby King enjoyed himself for Wigan against Castleford on Friday night.

4. Nene MacDonald – Leeds Rhinos

Once more showed his quality for Leeds in a brilliant display in the centres against St Helens on Friday night.

5. Liam Marshall – Wigan Warriors

He just can’t stop scoring at the moment! Liam Marshall dotted down for another hat-trick against Castleford on Friday night.

6. George Williams – Warrington Wolves

What an evening from this man once more! George Williams cut Salford to shreds at time on Thursday night with both his running and kicking game.

7. Aidan Sezer – Leeds Rhinos

What a performance from the halfback! Aidan Sezer stood up when it mattered most against St Helens with an accomplished 80 minutes to silence the doubters.

8. Joe Greenwood – Huddersfield Giants

In such a tight game as the one on Friday night, Joe Greenwood took in some powerful runs and was the only try-scorer as Huddersfield beat Wakefield.

9. Jarrod O’Connor – Leeds Rhinos

With Kruise Leeming being helped from the field, Jarrod O’Connor stood up to the task of directing Leeds around the field – and boy did he impress.

10. Paul Vaughan – Warrington Wolves

It was no surprise that Paul Vaughan’s second stint against Salford coincided with a massive momentum shift on Thursday night as the Australian continues to impress for his new side.

11. Joe Shorrocks – Leigh Leopards

Making his first appearance since etching a loan deal with Leigh from Wigan, Joe Shorrocks impressed with his work ethic and enthusiasm in the back-row for the Leopards against Hull KR.

12. Peter Mata’utia – Warrington Wolves

Played out of position in the back-row, Peter Mata’utia enjoyed a stellar game against Salford, putting in some big runs as well as some great defensive reads.

13. Luke Yates – Huddersfield Giants

Leading the line speed in defence, Luke Yates enjoyed a typical performance for Huddersfield against Wakefield on Friday night.

Substitutes

14. Tyrone May – Catalans Dragons

It was Tyrone May’s first appearance of the season and boy did he make an impact for Catalans in their emphatic win over Hull FC.

15. Tyler Dupree – Salford Red Devils

With the exception of his eight-point try, Tyler Dupree had a brilliant game against Warrington on Thursday, leading from the front with some huge carries.

16. Sam Walters – Leeds Rhinos

A stunning impact from Sam Walters in his first game of 2023 against St Helens on Friday night. Some massive carries off the bench coincided with stern defence.

17. Harry Smith – Wigan Warriors

Often flies under the radar for Wigan, but Harry Smith showed his class in the big win over Castleford on Friday night.