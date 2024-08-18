Injury Corner: Hull FC, St Helens, Wigan Warriors, Salford Red Devils, Catalans Dragons, Hull KR and London Broncos suffer blows

WHICH Super League sides suffered concerning injury blows?
Hull FC 4-29 London Broncos
Jack Walker – Hull FC – bicep
Carlos Tuimavave – Hull FC – head
Jarred Bassett – London Broncos – quad
Wigan Warriors 20-0 St Helens
Liam Farrell – Wigan Warriors – withdrawn before the game – calf
Curtis Sironen – St Helens – calf
Ben Davies – St Helens – head
Leigh Leopards 26-0 Salford Red Devils
Sam Stone – Salford Red Devils – head
Catalans Dragons 4-36 Hull KR
Matt Ikuvalu – Catalans Dragons – shoulder/chest
Franck Maria – Huddersfield Giants
Jarrod Wallace – Catalans Dragons
Bayley Sironen – Catalans Dragons
Oliver Gildart – Hull KR – head
Click here to get the digital edition of League Express
Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express
League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.