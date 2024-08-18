Injury Corner: Hull FC, St Helens, Wigan Warriors, Salford Red Devils, Catalans Dragons, Hull KR and London Broncos suffer blows

WHICH Super League sides suffered concerning injury blows?

Hull FC 4-29 London Broncos

Jack Walker – Hull FC – bicep

Carlos Tuimavave – Hull FC – head

Jarred Bassett – London Broncos – quad

Wigan Warriors 20-0 St Helens

Liam Farrell – Wigan Warriors – withdrawn before the game – calf

Curtis Sironen – St Helens – calf

Ben Davies – St Helens – head

Leigh Leopards 26-0 Salford Red Devils

Sam Stone – Salford Red Devils – head

Catalans Dragons 4-36 Hull KR

Matt Ikuvalu – Catalans Dragons – shoulder/chest

Franck Maria – Huddersfield Giants

Jarrod Wallace – Catalans Dragons

Bayley Sironen – Catalans Dragons

Oliver Gildart – Hull KR – head

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast