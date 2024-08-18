Injury Corner: Hull FC, St Helens, Wigan Warriors, Salford Red Devils, Catalans Dragons, Hull KR and London Broncos suffer blows

   18/08/2024

WHICH Super League sides suffered concerning injury blows?

Hull FC 4-29 London Broncos
Jack Walker – Hull FC – bicep
Carlos Tuimavave – Hull FC – head
Jarred Bassett – London Broncos – quad

Wigan Warriors 20-0 St Helens
Liam Farrell – Wigan Warriors – withdrawn before the game – calf
Curtis Sironen – St Helens – calf
Ben Davies – St Helens – head

Leigh Leopards 26-0 Salford Red Devils
Sam Stone – Salford Red Devils – head

Catalans Dragons 4-36 Hull KR
Matt Ikuvalu – Catalans Dragons – shoulder/chest
Franck Maria – Huddersfield Giants
Jarrod Wallace – Catalans Dragons
Bayley Sironen – Catalans Dragons
Oliver Gildart – Hull KR – head

