Counting Cards: Hull FC, Wigan Warriors, Warrington Wolves, Leeds Rhinos, Salford Red Devils and Huddersfield Giants face nervy disciplinary wait

WHICH Super League sides face a nervy disciplinary wait?

Hull FC 4-29 London Broncos

Denive Balmforth – Hull FC – yellow card – late tackle

Wigan Warriors 20-0 St Helens

Kaide Ellis – Wigan Warriors – yellow card – high tackle

Warrington Wolves 24-6 Leeds Rhinos

Rodrick Tai – Warrington Wolves – yellow card – scuffle

Sam Lisone – Leeds Rhinos – yellow card – scuffle

David Fusitu’a – Leeds Rhinos – yellow card – professional foul

Leigh Leopards 26-0 Salford Red Devils

Ethan Ryan – Salford Red Devils – yellow card – high tackle

Brad Singleton – Salford Red Devils – yellow card – high tackle

Huddersfield Giants vs Castleford Tigers

Tui Lolohea – Huddersfield Giants – yellow card – high tackle

