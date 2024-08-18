Counting Cards: Hull FC, Wigan Warriors, Warrington Wolves, Leeds Rhinos, Salford Red Devils and Huddersfield Giants face nervy disciplinary wait

WHICH Super League sides face a nervy disciplinary wait?
Hull FC 4-29 London Broncos
Denive Balmforth – Hull FC – yellow card – late tackle
Wigan Warriors 20-0 St Helens
Kaide Ellis – Wigan Warriors – yellow card – high tackle
Warrington Wolves 24-6 Leeds Rhinos
Rodrick Tai – Warrington Wolves – yellow card – scuffle
Sam Lisone – Leeds Rhinos – yellow card – scuffle
David Fusitu’a – Leeds Rhinos – yellow card – professional foul
Leigh Leopards 26-0 Salford Red Devils
Ethan Ryan – Salford Red Devils – yellow card – high tackle
Brad Singleton – Salford Red Devils – yellow card – high tackle
Huddersfield Giants vs Castleford Tigers
Tui Lolohea – Huddersfield Giants – yellow card – high tackle
