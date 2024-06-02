Injury Corner: Hull FC, Wigan Warriors, Huddersfield Giants, Castleford Tigers and Catalans Dragons suffer concerning blows

WHICH Super League stars suffered concerning blows?
Huddersfield Giants 24-18 Hull FC
Leroy Cudjoe – Huddersfield Giants – groin
Harvey Barron – Hull FC – head
Liam Sutcliffe – Hull FC – hamstring
Danny Houghton – Hull FC – ribs
St Helens 24-12 Catalans Dragons
Ben Garcia – Catalans Dragons – calf
Tariq Sims – Catalans Dragons – wrist
Matt Ikuvalu – Catalans Dragons – leg
Warrington Wolves 18-19 Wigan Warriors
Cai Taylor-Wray – Warrington Wolves – ankle
Liam Marshall – Wigan Warriors – leg
Leeds Rhinos 32-4 Castleford Tigers
Joe Westerman – Castleford Tigers – Achilles
Click here to get the digital edition of League Express
Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express
League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.