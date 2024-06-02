Injury Corner: Hull FC, Wigan Warriors, Huddersfield Giants, Castleford Tigers and Catalans Dragons suffer concerning blows

WHICH Super League stars suffered concerning blows?

Huddersfield Giants 24-18 Hull FC

Leroy Cudjoe – Huddersfield Giants – groin

Harvey Barron – Hull FC – head

Liam Sutcliffe – Hull FC – hamstring

Danny Houghton – Hull FC – ribs

St Helens 24-12 Catalans Dragons

Ben Garcia – Catalans Dragons – calf

Tariq Sims – Catalans Dragons – wrist

Matt Ikuvalu – Catalans Dragons – leg

Warrington Wolves 18-19 Wigan Warriors

Cai Taylor-Wray – Warrington Wolves – ankle

Liam Marshall – Wigan Warriors – leg

Leeds Rhinos 32-4 Castleford Tigers

Joe Westerman – Castleford Tigers – Achilles

