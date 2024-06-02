Disciplinary Round-Up: Wigan Warriors, Warrington Wolves and Catalans Dragons face nervy disciplinary wait

WHICH Super League clubs face a nervy disciplinary wait?
St Helens 24-12 Catalans Dragons
Franck Maria – Catalans Dragons – yellow card – high tackle
Warrington Wolves 18-19 Wigan Warriors
Adam Keighran – Wigan Warriors – red card – high tackle
Tyler Dupree – Wigan Warriors – no card – alleged headbutt
Rodrick Tai – Warrington Wolves – no card – high tackle
