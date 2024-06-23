Injury Corner: Hull FC, Wigan Warriors, Warrington Wolves, Salford Red Devils and Castleford Tigers suffer blows

WHICH Super League sides suffered concerning injury blows?
Castleford Tigers 12-13 Hull KR
Tex Hoy – Castleford Tigers – ankle
Wigan Warriors 36-0 London Broncos
Kruise Leeming – Wigan Warriors – ankle
Jake Wardle – Wigan Warriors – ankle
Hull FC 18-24 Warrington Wolves
Cam Scott – Hull FC – hamstring
Jack Ashworth – Hull FC – leg
Ligi Sao – Hull FC – leg
Matty Ashton – Warrington Wolves – back
Salford Red Devils vs St Helens
Tim Lafai – Salford Red Devils
