Injury Corner: Hull FC, Wigan Warriors, Warrington Wolves, Salford Red Devils and Castleford Tigers suffer blows

   23/06/2024

WHICH Super League sides suffered concerning injury blows?

Castleford Tigers 12-13 Hull KR
Tex Hoy – Castleford Tigers – ankle

Wigan Warriors 36-0 London Broncos
Kruise Leeming – Wigan Warriors – ankle
Jake Wardle – Wigan Warriors – ankle

Hull FC 18-24 Warrington Wolves
Cam Scott – Hull FC – hamstring
Jack Ashworth – Hull FC – leg
Ligi Sao – Hull FC – leg
Matty Ashton – Warrington Wolves – back

Salford Red Devils vs St Helens
Tim Lafai – Salford Red Devils

