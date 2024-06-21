Ex-Wakefield, Hull FC and Bradford boss John Kear hunting specific rugby league return

FORMER Wakefield, Hull FC and Bradford head coach John Kear has admitted he wants to return to rugby league – but in one specific role.

Having been a head coach for the best part of three decades, Kear hung up his clipboard midway through last season after being axed as Widnes boss.

Since then, the 69-year-old has been content doing punditry work for the BBC as well as spending more time relaxing.

But, Kear misses the buzz about being in a rugby league environment despite not wanting a permanent head coaching role.

“I’m just doing a lot of commentary work and putting my feet up which is very pleasing,” Kear told League Express.

“I’ve played a lot of golf and seen my grandkids a lot but I’m getting a bit bored now to tell you the truth.

“I don’t want to return as a permanent head coach but if something came up like an interim role or as a director of rugby league, that would be appealing.

“I’m not actively seeking it but if someone comes up with something interesting, I would certainly give it more than a penny’s thought.”

So what is about rugby league that Kear misses?

“Because of the commentary, I’ve been to a lot of games and I still get a tingle when it’s game day so I think that’s the thing I’m missing more than anything.

“I wouldn’t want to be a head coach when you’ve got to plan and prepare pre-season and other things, that wouldn’t appeal to me but a support role would.

“I have done something like that before, I was director of rugby for a year at Wakefield with Chris Chester.

At that point I still wanted to coach even though I enjoyed working with Chris. That desire is no longer within me.”

