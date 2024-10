WHICH Super League sides suffered injury blows over the weekend?

Hull KR 10-8 Warrington Wolves

Oliver Gildart – Hull KR – ribs

Wigan Warriors vs Leigh Leopards

Liam Farrell – Wigan Warriors – illness

