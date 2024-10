WHAT were the Super League attendances like over the weekend?

Hull KR 10-8 Warrington Wolves

11,000 at Sewell Group Craven Park on Friday night

Wigan Warriors 32-0 Leigh Leopards

20,511 at The Brick Community Stadium on Saturday evening

