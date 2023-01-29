Injury Corner: Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity counting the cost of Bradford Bulls and Featherstone Rovers fixtures

ANOTHER weekend of pre-season friendlies has been done and dusted and there were a number of hard-fought games.

On Friday night, St Helens took on Widnes Vikings in Mark Percival’s testimonial with the Merseyside club running out 16-12 winners with Lewis Dodd making a welcome return from injury after spending most of the 2022 Super League season out with an Achilles injury.

Wind the clock forward to Sunday and there were a number of high-profile games with Leeds Rhinos hosting Bradford Bulls and Wakefield Trinity taking on Featherstone Rovers, with the latter already claiming the scalp of Super League sides Castleford Tigers and Hull KR.

Leeds ran out 24-10 winners whilst Wakefield managed to overcome a 12-0 half-time deficit to run out 24-12 victors over Featherstone.

Wigan Warriors fell to a defeat at Barrow Raiders, but it was largely a young side put out by Wigan boss Matt Peet as Hunslet were overcome by Batley Bulldogs.

Salford Red Devils ended up beating Swinton Lions in a hard-fought encounter which finished in a 26-22 win for the former.

But, what was the injury situation from each game over the weekend?

St Helens vs Widnes Vikings

Owen Farnworth (shoulder) – Widnes Vikings

Wakefield Trinity vs Featherstone Rovers

Sam Eseh (head) – Wakefield Trinity

Liam Hood (leg) – Wakefield Trinity

Leeds Rhinos vs Bradford Bulls

Derrell Olpherts (illness) – Leeds Rhinos

James McDonnell (knee) – Leeds Rhinos

David Fusitu’a (illness) – Leeds Rhinos

Oldham vs Rochdale Hornets

Lewis Sheridan (knee) – Oldham

Luke Nelmes (fingers) – Oldham