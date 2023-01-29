Leeds Rhinos assistant on Headingley’s sandy pitch, David Fusitu’a absence, withdrawal of new signing and injury/rehab update

LEEDS RHINOS took on Bradford Bulls at Headingley yesterday, with Rohan Smith’s men running out 24-10 winners.
There were a number of talking points following the game that assistant coach Chev Walker was asked on in his post-match conference.
One of those talking points was the sandy pitch that adorned the Headingley stadium, due to the City of Culture concert that took place a number of weeks ago.
“I didn’t play on it, there’s been no complaints by the lads about the field,” Walker told the Leeds Rhinos website.
“It seems alright, there was plenty of sand, but it seemed alright when I was out there for the warm up.
On Derrell Olpherts being withdrawn from the squad before kick-off, Walker said: “It was just illness I think, but he’s alright.”
On James McDonnell leaving the field, Walker said: “He’s fine, it’s just precaution really, but there is no major issue. He could have played on.”
Meanwhile, winger David Fusitu’a – who has been linked with a move back to the NRL – was absent again, but Walker didn’t want people to read too much into it.
“Again, it’s just a case of getting a bit of training under his belt. There’s no rush for him, or anyone to be playing,” Walker continued.
“When the time is right he’ll play, but he’s training and he’s getting what he needs.
“He’s fit, but had some unluckiness with his illness and the smart thing is, rather than pushing him through to play, is to use other players.
Walker was also asked about the rehab of Nene MacDonald and Harry Newman.
“They are on the right path – they’re getting prescribed stuff that will make sure they will be in a good enough place when the time is right for them to play.
“There is no pressure for them to play.”
Leeds’ next game sees them travel to Hull KR next Sunday afternoon.