Leeds Rhinos assistant on Headingley’s sandy pitch, David Fusitu’a absence, withdrawal of new signing and injury/rehab update

LEEDS RHINOS took on Bradford Bulls at Headingley yesterday, with Rohan Smith’s men running out 24-10 winners.

There were a number of talking points following the game that assistant coach Chev Walker was asked on in his post-match conference.

One of those talking points was the sandy pitch that adorned the Headingley stadium, due to the City of Culture concert that took place a number of weeks ago.

“I didn’t play on it, there’s been no complaints by the lads about the field,” Walker told the Leeds Rhinos website.

“It seems alright, there was plenty of sand, but it seemed alright when I was out there for the warm up.