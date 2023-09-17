Injury Corner: Leeds Rhinos star suffers serious injury as Wigan Warriors man withdrawn before Castleford clash

WELL, that’s another round of Super League done and dusted and what a weekend it proved to be!

The action began on Friday night with Wakefield Trinity travelling to Leigh Leopards knowing that a defeat the Leigh Sports Village would relegate Mark Applegarth’s men. As it was, a classic ensued with Leigh leading 12-6 at half-time before Golden Point was forced by a last-minute Luke Gale drop goal. However, Gareth O’Brien added his second one-pointer in the 89th minute to make it 20-19 and send Wakefield down.

You could hear the sigh of relief over at the Castleford Tigers following their visit to the Wigan Warriors at the same time. The Tigers never looked like causing Wigan problems, and, after leading 22-6 at the break, Matt Peet’s side simply steamrolled their opponents to run out 48-6 winners.

Live on Sky Sports, Warrington Wolves hosted St Helens with the latter locked in a race with Wigan for the League Leaders’ Shield. It was a classic affair between the two rivals with Saints leading 12-0 at the break. However, a Daryl Clark try reduced the deficit to just six with 20 minutes to go before Moses Mbye sealed an 18-6 triumph on the hooter.

Wind the clock forward 24 hours and there were also three fixtures on Saturday, starting with Huddersfield Giants’ visit to Hull FC with a 3pm kick-off. Despite only trailing 16-10 at half-time, Hull collapsed in the second-half as Ian Watson’s men ran out emphatic 52-20 winners.

If that was an emphatic triumph then Catalans Dragons’ thrashing of Leeds Rhinos was even more so. Granted, the Rhinos have little to play for with a play-off position out of reach, but no one expected the demolition that followed. With Steve McNamara’s men 28-0 up at the break, the French side turned the screw in the second forty minutes, sending Leeds back to the UK with a 61-0 defeat to their name.

The final game of the Super League weekend was an absolute cracker as Salford Red Devils made the visit to Craven Park to take on Hull KR in a vital play-off hunting game. With both sides trading big hits and big moments, Rovers led 6-0 at the break before a Ryan Hall try took Willie Peters’ men to glory in a 12-0 victory.

But, which Super League stars suffered injury blows?

Wigan Warriors 48-6 Castleford Tigers

Liam Farrell (calf – withdrawn before the game) – Wigan Warriors

Catalans Dragons 61-0 Leeds Rhinos

Leon Ruan (arm) – Leeds Rhinos

