Super League Team of the Week: Wigan Warriors, Leigh Leopards, St Helens, Hull KR and Huddersfield Giants dominate

WELL, that’s another round of Super League done and dusted and what a weekend it proved to be!

The action began on Friday night with Wakefield Trinity travelling to Leigh Leopards knowing that a defeat the Leigh Sports Village would relegate Mark Applegarth’s men. As it was, a classic ensued with Leigh leading 12-6 at half-time before Golden Point was forced by a last-minute Luke Gale drop goal. However, Gareth O’Brien added his second one-pointer in the 89th minute to make it 20-19 and send Wakefield down.

You could hear the sigh of relief over at the Castleford Tigers following their visit to the Wigan Warriors at the same time. The Tigers never looked like causing Wigan problems, and, after leading 22-6 at the break, Matt Peet’s side simply steamrolled their opponents to run out 48-6 winners.

Live on Sky Sports, Warrington Wolves hosted St Helens with the latter locked in a race with Wigan for the League Leaders’ Shield. It was a classic affair between the two rivals with Saints leading 12-0 at the break. However, a Daryl Clark try reduced the deficit to just six with 20 minutes to go before Moses Mbye sealed an 18-6 triumph on the hooter.

Wind the clock forward 24 hours and there were also three fixtures on Saturday, starting with Huddersfield Giants’ visit to Hull FC with a 3pm kick-off. Despite only trailing 16-10 at half-time, Hull collapsed in the second-half as Ian Watson’s men ran out emphatic 52-20 winners.

If that was an emphatic triumph then Catalans Dragons’ thrashing of Leeds Rhinos was even more so. Granted, the Rhinos have little to play for with a play-off position out of reach, but no one expected the demolition that followed. With Steve McNamara’s men 28-0 up at the break, the French side turned the screw in the second forty minutes, sending Leeds back to the UK with a 61-0 defeat to their name.

The final game of the Super League weekend was an absolute cracker as Salford Red Devils made the visit to Craven Park to take on Hull KR in a vital play-off hunting game. With both sides trading big hits and big moments, Rovers led 6-0 at the break before a Ryan Hall try took Willie Peters’ men to glory in a 12-0 victory.

But, who makes League Express Team of the Week?

1. Jack Welsby – St Helens

Just how good is this man? Jack Welsby was instrumental as St Helens triumphed over Warrington.

2. Abbas Miski – Wigan Warriors

Abbas Miski scored five tries for Wigan in their demolition of Castleford.

3. Kevin Naiqama – Huddersfield Giants

Hat-trick hero Kevin Naiqama has been one of Huddersfield’s shining lights in a dismal year and the centre was in fine form in the Hull hammering.

4. Mark Percival – St Helens

Enjoyed himself in the centres in the win over Warrington with an important try to take home too.

5. Lee Kershaw – Wakefield Trinity

Deserved to be on the winning side with Lee Kershaw scoring twice and being a constant threat all night against Leigh.

6. Jake Connor – Huddersfield Giants

Jake Connor was in superb form against his former side for Huddersfield on Saturday, converting eight from nine.

7. Brad Schneider – Hull KR

Hull KR have found a little gem in Brad Schneider at the back end of 2023, with the halfback delivering a classy halfback performance against Salford.

8. Tom Amone – Leigh Leopards

Tom Amone’s stock has risen considerably this season and the Leigh prop showed just why in the last-gasp win over Wakefield.

9. Michael McIlorum – Catalans Dragons

A classy player getting better with age, Michael McIlorum was superb against Leeds.

10. Patrick Mago – Wigan Warriors

Patrick Mago caused Castleford all sorts of problems on Friday night with some barnstorming runs.

11. James Batchelor – Hull KR

The second-rower produced another great performance as Hull KR roll on to the play-offs in good fashion.

12. Sione Mata’utia – St Helens

Sione Mata’utia proved his worth for Saints with a great display in the narrow win at Warrington.

13. Elliot Minchella – Hull KR

Another stellar performance from Elliot Minchella as Hull KR overcame Salford.

Substitutes

14. Jai Field – Wigan Warriors

Jai Field carved Castleford up on numerous occasions on Friday night.

15. Adam Keighran – Catalans Dragons

A hat-trick and nine conversions later, Adam Keighran was in fine form against Leeds on Saturday.

16. Gareth O’Brien – Leigh Leopards

Delivered the winning drop goal to send Wakefield down on Friday night.

17. Sebastine Ikahihifo – Huddersfield Giants

The human wrecking ball Sebastine Ikahihifo destroyed Hull down the middle on Saturday afternoon.

